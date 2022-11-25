Take it From the Tinkersons

Take it From the Tinkersons
Movie review: ‘The Inspection’ passes muster as stellar drama

  • James Verniere - Boston Herald (TNS)

Written and directed by Elegance Bratton and based on his own life story, “The Inspection” comes out of the blue to knock you off your feet. It’s a gay “An Officer and a Gentleman” for a new generation and a new world.

China sentences Chinese-Canadian star Kris Wu to 13 years
Ap
AP

China sentences Chinese-Canadian star Kris Wu to 13 years

  • AP

A court in Beijing has sentenced Chinese-Canadian pop star Kris Wu to 13 years in prison on charges including rape. The June trial of the former member of the South Korean group EXO was closed to the public to the protect the alleged victims' privacy. Beijing's Chaoyang District Court on Friday said Wu was sentenced for a 2020 rape and for the “crime of assembling a crowd to engage in sexual promiscuity” in a 2018 incident in which he and others allegedly assaulted two women they had gotten drunk. The court said the three victims in the rape case had also been drunk and were unable to resist.

Ap
AP

Eccentric art flourishes along outskirts of Buenos Aires

  • By ALMUDENA CALATRAVA - Associated Press

Eccentric art is flourishing along the outskirts of Buenos Aires. The area is a vast urban belt of some 11 million people outside Argentina’s capital. There are about 40 municipalities in the area known as “conurbano bonaerense.” It's dotted by unusual artwork, from a rooftop water tank in the shape of a Teletubby to an Eiffel Tower replica atop a semi-abandoned building. The creators are usually construction workers or shop owners. But others are artists who live there, looking to leave their mark on the immense mix of tree-lined neighborhoods and chaotic areas with little or no urban planning.