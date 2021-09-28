Take it From the Tinkersons

Take it From the Tinkersons
Entertainment
AP

It’s ‘Latiné' over ‘Latinx’ all the way for Tony winner Matthew López

  • Jessica Gelt - Los Angeles Times (TNS)

When playwright Matthew López accepted the prize for best play at the 74th Tony Awards, he became the first Latino in history to win the top drama category. He also became the first best-play winner to use the de-gendering term “Latiné" to refer to people of Latin American descent.

Entertainment
AP

Will R.E.M. ever reunite? Michael Stipe says no way!

  • Rodney Ho - The Atlanta Journal-Constitution (TNS)

The legendary Athens, Georgia, rock band R.E.M. will never get back together to tour or even make new music, lead singer Michael Stipe recently told a New York City radio station.

Entertainment
AP

Bob Dylan to resume Never-Ending Tour in November

  • Chris Riemenschneider - Star Tribune (TNS)

Fans who worried that the pandemic may have finally brought an end to Bob Dylan's so-called Never-Ending Tour can rest easy: He just announced his first batch of tour dates for November.

National
AP

'View' hosts say they had false positive COVID tests

  • By DAVID BAUDER - AP Media Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — The two co-hosts of “The View” whose COVID-19 tests derailed a planned interview with Vice President Kamala Harris last week said Monday that their results turned out to be false positives.