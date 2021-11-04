- Yvonne Villarreal - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Gennifer Flowers. Paula Jones. Kathleen Willey. Monica Lewinsky. Their names are forever attached to that of former President Clinton, whose extramarital sex and alleged misconduct dominated the news cycle in the 1990s.
- Kate Feldman - New York Daily News (TNS)
Alicia Adams isn’t just a teacher. She’s a cool teacher.
- Jim Harrington - The Mercury News (TNS)
Here are three upcoming November music releases that should be on your radar:
- Mark Olsen - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
When Edgar Wright set out to follow “Baby Driver” — the cars-and-crime themed 2017 movie that proved to be his biggest worldwide hit to date by a wide margin — he landed on a decidely different and darker tale in “Last Night in Soho.” Known for the madcap exuberance of “Shaun of the Dead” an…
- Adam Graham - The Detroit News (TNS)
Kristen Stewart dazzles in "Spencer," giving a career-best performance as Princess Diana, playing her as a trapped, suffocated victim angling to do anything she can to escape the constraints of the British royal family.
- The Associated Press
The person in charge of weapons on the movie set where actor Alec Baldwin fatally shot cinematographer Halyna Hutchins said Wednesday night that she suspects someone put in a live bullet in the prop gun that Baldwin shot.
- AP
WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. (AP) — An iconic western starring Clint Eastwood has been dubbed in the Navajo language.
- AP
NEW YORK (AP) — World Series television ratings rebounded following the record low set last year.
- Christi Carras - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Broadcast journalist Gayle King, who conducted a landmark 2019 interview with R. Kelly that illuminated sexual assault allegations brought against him, recently shared her thoughts on the outcome of the singer's September sex trafficking trial.
- Karu F. Daniels - New York Daily News (TNS)
Shannon Lee, the sister of “The Crow” actor Brandon Lee, who was killed by a revolver being used as a prop when filming the 1993 movie, is rallying for increased gun safety measures on movie sets.
- Christie D'Zurilla - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Ryan Reynolds surprised some people in mid-October when he announced he was taking a “little sabbatical” from making movies. Now he’s explaining what that means — and how long it’s likely to last.
- Nardine Saad - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Lady Gaga's "House of Gucci" accent isn't the only peculiar acting choice the pop star made to prepare for the Ridley Scott film.
- By MARK KENNEDY - AP Entertainment Writer
Hanson, “Against the World” (3CG Records)
- Karu F. Daniels - New York Daily News (TNS)
Jay-Z has had a change of heart when it comes to social media.
- AP
LONDON (AP) — South African writer Damon Galgut wins the Booker Prize for fiction for “The Promise.”
- By JAKE COYLE - AP Film Writer
NEW YORK (AP) — Three years ago, Lauren Ridloff gave an interview that concluded with the actor contemplating what she wanted to do next.
- By MARK KENNEDY - AP Entertainment Writer
NEW YORK (AP) — Greg Kinnear was just a month away from making his Broadway debut in the play “To Kill a Mockingbird” when the pandemic shut theater down in March 2020. He's not giving up: Early next year, he'll try again.
- Michael Phillips - Chicago Tribune (TNS)
“Spencer” labels itself “a fable from a true tragedy,” which means it’s a biopic unafraid of acknowledging its speculative inventions.
- By DONNA EDWARDS - Associated Press
“Lightning Down: A World War II Story of Survival” by Tom Clavin (St. Martin’s Press)
- Josh Rottenberg - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
LOS ANGELES — In the latest step in its ongoing effort to remake itself, the group behind the Golden Globe Awards, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, announced Wednesday that it has hired Neil Phillips as its first chief diversity officer.
Alec Baldwin protects tweets amid scrutiny over his social media posts, including slamming his crew for safety complaints
- Martha Ross - The Mercury News (TNS)
Alec Baldwin took the unusual step for a public figure of protecting his Twitter account Tuesday amid growing criticism over his and his wife’s use of social media to comment on the fallout of the actor’s fatal shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins.