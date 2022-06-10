Take it From the Tinkersons

Take it From the Tinkersons
Britney Spears' ex-husband crashes California wedding site
  • By JONATHAN LANDRUM Jr. - AP Entertainment Writer

Authorities say Britney Spears’ former husband crashed her wedding site in southern California. Ventura County Sheriff’s Capt. Cameron Henderson said officers responded to a trespassing call after 2 p.m. Thursday. He says the pop singer’s first husband, Jason Alexander, was detained at the site of the ceremony. Henderson says Alexander was arrested after officers noticed he had a warrant for his arrest in another county. Alexander went on his Instagram live when he approached the event security. In what appeared to be a mostly empty but decorated room, he told them Spears invited him. Alexander was briefly married to Spears for 55 hours in 2014. She was his childhood friend.

Wreck of 17th-century royal warship found off UK coast

  • By SYLVIA HUI - Associated Press

Excavators and historians are telling the world about the wreck of a royal warship that sank in 1682 while carrying the future king James Stuart. The HMS Gloucester ran aground while navigating sandbanks off the town of Great Yarmouth on the eastern English coast. It sank within an hour, killing an estimated 130 to 250 crew and passengers. James survived the shipwreck. He went on to reign as King James II of England and Ireland, and as James VII of Scotland from 1685 to 1688. The wreck of the Gloucester was found in 2007 but the discovery was only made public Friday because of the time it took to confirm the identity of the ship and the need to protect the site.

Justice Barrett's $425K tops among Supreme Court's authors
  • By MARK SHERMAN - Associated Press

Supreme Court financial disclosures reveal that the justices took in $800,000 in book royalties last year, a lucrative supplement to their judicial salaries. Reports released Thursday show that by far the largest payment went to Justice Amy Coney Barrett. It's $425,000 for a yet-to-be-released book and likely the first installment on a reported $2 million deal she signed soon after joining the court in 2020. Justices are being paid $274,200 this year for their work on the bench. Chief Justice John Roberts gets a little more, $286,700. The largest advances before now have gone to Justices Clarence Thomas and Sonia Sotomayor, who each received more than $1 million for their accounts of their rise from poverty to the nation’s highest court.

Paris Hilton is LACMA's newest patron for digital acquisitions by women artists

  • Deborah Vankin - Los Angeles Times (TNS)

LOS ANGELES — The Los Angeles County Museum of Art has a new patron: Paris Hilton. The Hilton hotel heiress, media personality, DJ and businesswoman has gifted the museum an acquisition fund for acquiring digital works by women artists, the museum announced on Thursday.

Johnny Depp and Jeff Beck announce new joint album, '18'
  • By MARK KENNEDY - AP Entertainment Writer

Fresh off his legal battle with his ex-wife, Johnny Depp has announced that he and legendary guitarist Jeff Beck will release an album of mostly covers next month. The duo’s 13-track album is titled “18” and will drop on July 15. The album contains covers of The Velvet Underground’s “Venus In Furs,” the Everly Brothers’ ballad “Let It Be Me” and Marvin Gaye’s soul classic “What’s Going On.” There also are versions of Davy Spillane’s “Midnight Walker” and two songs from the Beach Boys’ masterpiece, “Pet Sounds” — “Caroline, No” and “Don’t Talk (Put Your Head On My Shoulder).”