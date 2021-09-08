The following are Friday’s television listings for the local PBS stations:
- By LEANNE ITALIE - Associated Press
-
NEW YORK (AP) — Where the party girls at? On Thursday night, some were on top of the Empire State Building walking LaQuan Smith's New York Fashion Week runway in slinky blue and white sequin minis, barely there one pieces and shiny body hugging pants.
- By BETH HARRIS - Associated Press
-
LOS ANGELES (AP) — William Petersen and Jorja Fox are reunited and, yes, it feels so good.
- By MARK KENNEDY - AP Entertainment Writer
-
NEW YORK (AP) — Tony Award-winning producer Elizabeth Ireland McCann, who helped mount an astounding array of hits on Broadway and in London, including “The Elephant Man,” “Morning’s at Seven,” “Amadeus,” “The Life and Adventures of Nicholas Nickleby” and “Copenhagen,” has died. She was 90.
- Peter Sblendorio - New York Daily News (TNS)
-
Plans for a new comedy tour for Bill Cosby have reportedly been paused indefinitely as the comic nears a trial involving a sexual assault lawsuit.
NAMM Show, a music industry giant, postponed from January to June 2022 because of COVID variant concerns
- George Varga - The San Diego Union-Tribune (TNS)
-
SAN DIEGO — The NAMM Show, the world’s largest annual musical instrument and equipment trade event, is postponing its 2022 winter edition at the Anaheim Convention Center from Jan. 20-23 to June 3-5.
- The Associated Press
-
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — The Oklahoma Supreme Court agreed Thursday to hear a prosecutor’s request that two members of the state’s Pardon and Parole Board be prevented from voting on a high-profile death row inmate’s commutation hearing.
- The Charleston Gazette-Mail
-
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A new host will be behind the microphone for the Mountain Stage show on Sunday.
- Ryan Faughnder - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
In a move that could spook theaters while boosting streaming subscriptions, Universal Pictures on Thursday said it would release the horror sequel "Halloween Kills" on its sister service, Peacock, and on the big screen on the same day.
- Ali Sullivan - The Virginian-Pilot (TNS)
-
NORFOLK, Va. — Norfolk State University is one of five historically Black colleges and universities selected to receive scholarship funding from Beyonce and Jay-Z’s philanthropic initiatives in partnership with Tiffany & Co.
- Adam Graham - The Detroit News (TNS)
-
Don't blame Mary Elizabeth Winstead for "Kate," the latest in an assembly line of un-killable female assassin movies (see also July's "Gunpowder Milkshake," last month's "The Protege," and that's just this summer). Winstead is never less than believable as a trained killer who is starting to…
- Adam Graham - The Detroit News (TNS)
-
In "The Card Counter," writer-director Paul Schrader plunges the audience deep into the world of poker playing. It's a world the movies have visited plenty of times before, in films like "California Split" and "Rounders," and there's a seediness to the landscape that makes it fertile ground …
- Robert Lloyd - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
In Showtime's "American Rust," Jeff Daniels plays Del Harris, the police chief in an all but dead western Pennsylvasnia steel town (the fictional Buell). A red light goes off in my head when anyone begins a title with the word "American," as though it promises to tell us something especially…
- By TOM HAYS - Associated Press
-
NEW YORK (AP) — She was an unsuspecting radio station intern in 2003 when she pursued what she thought would be a career-making interview with a R&B superstar — R. Kelly.
- Christie D’Zurilla - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
The first man to publicly accuse Kevin Spacey of inappropriate sexual advances will see his civil suit discussed in New York federal court Thursday afternoon.
- Nancy Dillon - New York Daily News (TNS)
-
Michael Constantine, the Emmy-winning actor best known for playing the endearingly obstinate, unconditionally loving father of the bride in “My Big Fat Greek Wedding,” has died.
- Karu F. Daniels - New York Daily News (TNS)
-
Meghan McCain is looking at a new view with her latest gig.
- AP
-
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Country singer Brett Eldredge has had another encounter with wildlife, this one involving a bear at a North Carolina home.
- Publishers Weekly - Tribune News Service (TNS)
-
Here are the bestsellers for the week that ended Saturday, Sept. 4, compiled from data from independent and chain bookstores, book wholesalers and independent distributors nationwide, powered by NPD BookScan © 2021 NPD Group.
- Tribune News Service (TNS)
-
Here are the bestsellers for the week that ended Saturday, Sept. 4, compiled from data from independent and chain bookstores, book wholesalers and independent distributors nationwide, powered by NPD BookScan © 2021 NPD Group.
- Christi Carras - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
Natalia Bryant recently opened up about the earth-shattering loss of her father, Kobe Bryant, and younger sister Gianna in her first major magazine profile.
Chicago Humanities Festival 2021 has a star lineup — Ron Howard, Teju Cole — but what, no fall theme?
- Christopher Borrelli - Chicago Tribune (TNS)
-
CHICAGO — The Chicago Humanities Festival always likes a good theme. Since it started 32 years ago, every single one of its fall programming seasons has happened beneath a very broad umbrella — Time, Power, Vision, Birth & Death, Peace & War. So it’s a little disorienting to realize,…