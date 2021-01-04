Take it From the Tinkersons

Take it From the Tinkersons
0
0
0
0
0

+3
'You'll Never Walk Alone:' Singer Gerry Marsden dies at 78
Entertainment
AP

'You'll Never Walk Alone:' Singer Gerry Marsden dies at 78

  • By PAN PYLAS Associated Press

LONDON (AP) — Gerry Marsden, lead singer of the 1960s British group Gerry and the Pacemakers that had such hits as “Ferry Cross the Mersey” and the song that became the anthem of Liverpool Football Club, “You’ll Never Walk Alone,” has died. He was 78.

‘Wonder Woman 1984’ adds $5.5 million in 2nd US weekend
Entertainment
AP

‘Wonder Woman 1984’ adds $5.5 million in 2nd US weekend

  • By LINDSEY BAHR AP Film Writer

In its second weekend in U.S. theaters, “Wonder Woman 1984” earned an estimated $5.5 million in ticket sales according to studio estimates Sunday. It’s a 67% drop for the superhero sequel, which is simultaneously playing on 2,151 screens and streaming free for HBO Max subscribers.

Entertainment
AP

IRS says executors undervalued Prince's estate by 50%

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The ongoing controversy over the money left behind by Prince when he died without a will is heating up again after Internal Revenue Service calculations showed that executors of the rock star's estate undervalued it by 50%, or about $80 million.

Entertainment
AP

Some Mummers strut despite Philadelphia parade cancellation

  • By RON TODT Associated Press

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Scores of costumed performers took to the streets of their south Philadelphia stomping grounds for a New Year’s celebration of Mummers tradition, far from the customary parade route and despite official cancellation of the annual event and a ban on large gatherings due to…

Entertainment
AP

Curfew-busting New Year party-goers attack French police

PARIS (AP) — Ravers at an underground, curfew-busting New Year’s Eve party that drew at least 2,500 people in western France attacked the police sent to shut them down, torching one police vehicle and injuring officers with volleys of bottles and stones, officials said Friday.