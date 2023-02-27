The following are Monday’s television listings for the local PBS stations:
- By ANDREW DALTON - AP Entertainment Writer
-
It was a night to celebrate for the stars of “Everything Everywhere All at Once" as it becomes the biggest movie in the awards multiverse. It took a long while for all the cast members to gather in the press room at the Screen Actors Guild Awards, where they won best ensemble to go with individual awards for Michelle Yeoh, Key Huy Quan and Jamie Lee Curtis. But they were all smiles and hugs once they assembled to pose for cameras. They may get to reassemble on Oscar night, where “Everything Everywhere” is the best picture favorite.
- Jevon Phillips - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
"Everything Everywhere All at Once" gained more Oscars steam with big wins Sunday at the Screen Actors Guild Awards, including honors for actors Michelle Yeoh, Ke Huy Quan and Jamie Lee Curtis as well as the night's biggest prize for movie ensemble.
'Everything Everywhere All at Once ' wins top honor at Screen Actors Guild Awards, solidifying Oscar frontrunner status
- AP
-
'Everything Everywhere All at Once ' wins top honor at Screen Actors Guild Awards, solidifying Oscar frontrunner status.
- Christi Carras - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
Woody Harrelson, who has a history of spreading COVID-19 conspiracy theories, has drawn criticism for appearing to denounce pandemic safety measures and vaccines during his "Saturday Night Live" monologue this weekend.
- Christi Carras - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
Universal Pictures’ “Cocaine Bear” couldn’t defeat Disney and Marvel’s “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania” at the domestic box office this weekend, according to estimates from measurement firm Comscore.
- AP
-
The SAG Awards are underway and have given early awards to Jessica Chastain, Sam Elliott, the cast of “Abbott Elementary” and the stunt performers in “Top Gun: Maverick.” The 29th annual ceremony, held Sunday in Los Angeles, honors the best performances in television and film. The comedy ensemble award went to “Abbott Elementary.” Jean Smart won best female actor in a comedy series for “Hacks” and Jeremy Allen White of “The Bear” won best male actor in a comedy series. Chastain won for her performance in the limited series “George & Tammy.” Elliott won for his role in the “Yellowstone” spin-off, “1883.”
- AP
-
YouTube star Jake Paul has suffered the first defeat of his professional boxing career. He lost a split decision Sunday night to Tommy Fury in Saudi Arabia. Paul knocked down the unbeaten Fury with a short left hand early in the final round of their cruiserweight bout, but the younger half-brother of heavyweight champion Tyson Fury controlled long stretches of the eight-round meeting at Diriyah Arena. Two judges scored the bout 76-73 for Fury, while the third favored Paul, 75-74. The 23-year-old Fury is the first true professional boxer fought by Paul.
- By MICHAEL R. SISAK - Associated Press
-
Grammy-winning rapper Cardi B spoke to girls in a police mentorship program Friday as part of what she says has been an eye-opening and emotional week performing court-mandated community service for her role in a pair of brawls at New York City strip clubs in 2018. The 30-year-old “Bodak Yellow” singer shared what the NYPD said was “her rags to riches story” at the department's “Girls Talk” event at the police training academy in Queens. She danced with teens and posed for photos. Cardi B’s plea deal requires her to perform 15 days of community service by March 1 to avoid a 15-day jail sentence.
- By COLLEEN BARRY - AP Fashion Writer
-
It was nipples out on the Milan Fashion Week runway this week during a week of previews of mostly womenswear collections for next fall and winter. And wherever there is a trend, there is always the counter-current. Holding out for what he called the “dignity” of women was Giorgio Armani. Where sheer fabrics were employed in his collection, it was with modesty. Armani’s show closed out fashion week on Sunday. Japanese designer Tomo Koizumi put a smiley face on the rainy day in Milan with swirls of colored taffeta and satin gathered into crushed roses for occasion pieces that would be standouts on any red carpet or party stage.
- By ANDREW DALTON - AP Entertainment Writer
-
“Everything Everywhere All at Once” solidified its status as the frontrunner for the best picture Oscar by taking the top prize at the Producers Guild of America Awards. The film's producers won best theatrical motion picture at the Saturday night ceremony in Beverly Hills, California. The top PGA winner has gone on to win the Oscar for best picture for four of the past five years. Tom Cruise was honored at the show for his nearly 30-year career as a producer. Cruise thanked his motion picture mentors and partners for allowing him to have the life of adventure he dreamed of as a child.
- AP
-
Angela Bassett won entertainer of the year at Saturday’s NAACP Image Awards on a night that also saw her take home a television acting trophy for “9-1-1.” The Marvel superhero sequel “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” which starred Bassett, won the best motion picture award at the ceremony, which was hosted by Queen Latifah and broadcast live on BET. Will Smith won the best actor award for “Emancipation.” Viola Davis won outstanding actress for the action epic “The Woman King,” a project she championed and starred in. “Abbott Elementary” won best comedy series during the show, which honors entertainers, athletes and writers of color.
- Claudia Luther - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
LOS ANGELES — Walter Mirisch, the last of three Mirisch brothers who produced or oversaw production of a string of highly regarded films in the 1950s and ’60s, including best picture Oscar winners “The Apartment,” “West Side Story” and “In the Heat of the Night,” as well as comedy classics l…
- By TERRY TANG - Associated Press
-
Since its debut in 1971, an anti-pollution ad showing a man in Native American attire shed a single tear at the sight of smokestacks and litter taking over a once unblemished landscape has become an indelible piece of TV pop culture. It's been referenced for decades on shows like “The Simpsons” and “South Park” and in internet memes. But the “Crying Indian” public service announcement has been painful for some Native Americans who saw it as a trope. That’s why Keep America Beautiful, the nonprofit that originally commissioned the advertisement, announced Thursday that ownership of the ad’s rights will be transferred to the National Congress of American Indians. NCAI plans to retire the use.
- Emily St. Martin - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
LOS ANGELES — Paris Hilton has revealed she was drugged and raped as a teenager in a new interview published Thursday.
- Alexandra Del Rosario - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
LOS ANGELES — James Corden's final night with "The Late Late Show" is just months away and will include more fanfare than usual.
- By RONALD BLUM - Associated Press
-
The Metropolitan Opera marked the 1st year of Russia's war on Ukraine with “A Concert of Remembrance and Hope" that included Canadian mezzo-soprano Emily D’Angelo wearing a skirt with a tally mark for each day of the war. Ukraine First Lady Olena Zelenska addressed the crowd in a prerecorded video speech. Met music director Yannick Nézet-Séguin conducted Ukrainian tenor Dmytro Popov and bass-baritone Vladyslav Buialskyi and South African soprano Golda Schultz and D’Angelo in the Mozart Requiem and Beethoven's Fifth Symphony. The Met has dropped Russian singers who refused to distance themselves from Russia President Vladimir Putin.
- By KAREL JANICEK - Associated Press
-
Slovak filmmaker Juraj Jakubisko, who was named the best movie director of the 20th century in his country, has died. He was 84. His daughter Janette told Slovak public radio and television that Jakubisko died shortly before midnight on Friday in the Czech capital, Prague, where he had lived with his family since the 1993 split of Czechoslovakia. His death was also announced by the Czech Culture Ministry. Jakubisko's movies won a number of awards at international film festivals. He was sometimes called “Fellini of the East,” or “Slovak Fellini” after famed Italian director Federico Fellini.
The following are today’s and Sunday’s television listings for the local PBS stations:
- By SAM MEDNICK - Associated Press
-
Africa’s largest film festival kicks off Saturday in the West African nation of Burkina Faso amid soaring jihadi violence that’s killed thousands and displaced nearly 2 million people. The weeklong festival — known by its French acronym, FESPACO — will feature films from 35 African countries as well as the diaspora, with movies from Dominican Republic and Haiti. More than 15,000 people are expected to attend the event in the capital, Ouagadougou, including African cinema celebrities from Nigeria, Senegal and Ivory Coast. Organizers say security is a top concern at the event, and they also want the festival to give hope and a sense of normalcy to Burkinabes.