Celebrities having birthdays during the week of Dec. 4-10 include comedian Fred Armisen from “Portlandia,” rapper Jay-Z and model Tyra Banks. Jazz singer Cassandra Wilson turns 67, actor Jeffrey Wright of TV's “Westworld” reaches 57 and actor Kim Basinger hits 69. Singers with big days during the week include Sara Bareilles, Tom Waits, Sinead O’Connor and Donny Osmond. Actor John Malkovich turns 69, TV chef Bobby Flay reaches 58 and actor Susan Dey hits 70. Others celebrating are actor Raven-Symone, drummer Tre Cool of Green Day, director Judd Apatow and guitarist Peter Buck of R.E.M.
Argentina’s 2-0 win over Mexico was the most-watched Spanish-language World Cup group stage broadcast in U.S. history, draw 8.9 million viewers on Telemundo television and the streaming services of Telemundo and Peacock. The game, which started at 2 p.m. EST Saturday, topped the previous group stage mark of 5.7 million set in Brazil’s 2-0 win over Serbia, a 2 p.m. EST kickoff on Thanksgiving. The Argentina-Mexico match set a record with 2.08 million viewers of the streams on Telemundo and Peacock, topping the 1.35 million for Mexico’s 0-0 draw against Poland on Tuesday.
As a child, Tilda Swinton always felt like an outsider, an observer of others, sometimes even in her own family. One day at the British boarding school she loathed, she met another girl, Joanna Hogg, who shared a similar worldview. (Another classmate was Diana Spencer, the future princess.)
Some movies, mostly to do with how they’re marketed, keep the audience guessing as to what the hell it is, exactly, right up until the moment the lights go down or they click the play button. Horror movies do better business, so the ads tend to play up the horror element in movies that aren’…
'Slow Horses' stars Gary Oldman and Saskia Reeves attempt to peel away the rough, sloppy layers of Jackson Lamb
In an upcoming episode of "Slow Horses," an MI5 agent working under Jackson Lamb, Jack Lowden's River Cartwright, brings information to his boss, who's eating lunch by himself at an Asian restaurant.
ANAHEIM, Calif. — As the Los Angeles-based singer-songwriter Jake Smith, who goes by the moniker The White Buffalo, began toying with ideas for his eighth studio album, he decided to challenge himself by doing something sonically and lyrically different.
Albert Pyun, a genre filmmaker known for cult classics such as “The Sword and the Sorcerer” and “Cyborg,” has died. He was 69.
Comedian Freddie Roman, the former dean of The Friars Club and a staple of the Catskills comedy scene, has died. He was 85. Roman passed away Saturday afternoon at Bethesda Hospital in Boynton Beach, Florida, his booking agent and friend Alison Chaplin said Sunday. Roman performed at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas and Bally’s Grand in Atlantic City and roasted the likes of Rob Reiner, Chevy Chase, Jerry Stiller and Hugh Hefner. He also conceived of “Catskills on Broadway,” where he and his friends Dick Capri, Marilyn Michaels and Mal Z. Lawrence brought their nostalgia-tinged, Catskills-flavored standup to New York.
Disney and Marvel Studios’ “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” easily fended off two new challengers and continued to dominate the domestic box office over the Thanksgiving weekend, according to estimates from measurement firm Comscore.
The White House says singer Jon Batiste has been chosen to perform at Thursday's state dinner that will highlight long-standing ties between the United States and France and honor President Emmanuel Macron. A spokesperson for first lady Jill Biden says Batiste is an artist who transcends generations and his music inspires and brings people together. The 36-year-old Batiste most recently was bandleader and musical director on the “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.” The state dinner is the first of the Biden administration and is part of a broader state visit to the United States by Macron.
A few years ago, you'd be hard-pressed to hear Afrobeats acts like Tiwa Savage, Davido, Wizkid or Burna Boy on mainstream radio stations in the U.S. Now, those artists are scoring songs on soundtracks for blockbuster films and nabbing Grammy Awards.
“Squid Game” star Oh Yeong-su has been charged in South Korea in connection with an alleged 2017 incident of sexual misconduct.
