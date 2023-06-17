The following are today’s and Sunday’s television listings for the local PBS stations:
- By STEVEN WINE - Associated Press
Peter Lewis bridges the past and future on his new album “Imagination,” with music evoking the 1960s as his lyrics look toward eternity. Lewis was a founding member of Moby Grape, the San Francisco band that released a classic album during the Summer of Love. In a review of “Imagination,” The Associated Press’ Steven Wine says Lewis’ gentle tenor is frayed but arresting, and his flair for melody remains intact. Co-producer John DeNicola helps find a common thread in the album’s wide range of musical styles. “Imagination” is out now.
- Stacy Perman - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
"Shark Tank" celebrity investor Daymond John was issued a temporary restraining order and a preliminary injunction against former contestants Al "Bubba" Baker and his daughter, Brittani, as well as his wife, Sabrina, following a hearing in federal court in New Jersey.
- AP
Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows
- Jonah Valdez - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
Composer Hans Zimmer and hotelier Dina De Luca Chartouni are engaged after the Oscar winner popped the question onstage during a performance in London.
- Emily St. Martin - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
"Jeopardy!" fans were aghast on social media following Tuesday night's show during which all three contestants were at a loss when asked to complete a line of the Lord's Prayer.
- Jonah Valdez - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
LOS ANGELES — Months after Pete Davidson allegedly crashed a car into a Beverly Hills home, Los Angeles County prosecutors on Friday have charged the comedian and actor with reckless driving.
The nun-vs.-AI joyride 'Mrs. Davis' never met a genre it couldn't mutate, and Betty Gilpin is there for it
- Michael Ordoña - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Leading an unhinged sci-fi/spiritual/philosophical action-comedy-drama-mystery as a nun named Simone? Betty Gilpin was all in.
- Adam Graham - The Detroit News (TNS)
A new entry in the DC Extended Universe, the latest from Pixar and the sequel to a 2020 Netflix hit are among the week's freshly released movies.
- Jessica Gelt - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
LOS ANGELES — Reverence for Tina Turner electrified the Hollywood Pantages Theatre during Wednesday night’s opening of “Tina: The Tina Turner Musical,” which landed in L.A. a month after the Queen of Rock ’n’ Roll died at home in Switzerland at the age of 83.
- Alexandra Del Rosario - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Gloria Estefan has made music history and she says she owes it all to her fans.
- By JAKE COYLE - AP Film Writer
“Take no prisoners — peacefully,” Carlos Santana sometimes tells his bandmates before taking the stage. Santana, now 75, can still whip a crowd into a frenzy like few others. He’s been doing it since he stormed onto the San Francisco scene in the late ’60s. He left the Woodstock audience dazed and stunned before the first Santana record came out. The new documentary “Carlos” is premiering at the Tribeca Film Festival and will be released this fall in theaters by Sony Pictures Classics. It chronicles the meteoric rise of one of the most singular guitar players in rock history.
- By JAKE COYLE - AP Film Writer
- By DAVID BAUDER - AP Media Writer
A longtime producer for Tucker Carlson is out of a job after being deemed responsible for the onscreen message this week that referred to President Joe Biden as a “wannabe dictator.” The producer, Alex McCaskill, confirmed his exit in an Instagram post. Fox would not comment on Friday. The message was posted onscreen Tuesday under separate boxes that showed video of Biden and former President Donald Trump, saying “wannabe dictator speaks at the White House after having his political rival arrested.” Carlson, in a Twitter video, didn't name McCaskill. But he said those who run Fox panicked at the message and scolded the producer, who offered to resign and was told to clean out his desk.
- Mark Swed - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
LOS ANGELES — This year's Ojai Festival began Thursday night with a tribute to Kaija Saariaho, the Finnish composer who died earlier this month. For Ojai, Steven Schick performed an ethereal percussion piece inspired by the moss garden at the Kyoto temple Saiho-ji, which is the greenest plac…
- AP
Edwidge Danticat is this year’s winner of the PEN/Malamud Award for Excellence in the Short Story, a lifetime achievement honor named for the late writer Bernard Malamud. Danticat, a Haitian-American author who writes often about memory and identity, is known for her novel-in-stories “The Dew Breaker” and for such collections as “Krik? Krak!” and “Everything Inside,” which in 2020 won the Story Prize for outstanding short fiction. Previous winners of the Malamud prize include George Saunders, Jhumpa Lahiri and Yiyun Li.
- By MARIA SHERMAN - AP Music Writer
The Grammys Awards have introduced changes to its programming, including a new decision regarding artificial intelligence that says “only human creators are eligible” can win awards. The rules revealed Friday state that human creators must be responsible for a “meaningful” portion of the work. Other rules were also laid out: Album of the year nominees must be responsible for at least 20%. The number of nominees in the “Big Four” categories has decreased from 10 to eight, and best music film nominees no longer have to abide by a rule that stated five percent of the doc must be performance-based material.
- Rodney Ho - The Atlanta Journal-Constitution (TNS)
In the 2000s, Larry the Cable Guy seemed ubiquitous after the heights of the Blue Collar Comedy Tour.
- Stephen Battaglio - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
NEW YORK — The Fox News producer responsible for an on-screen graphic that called President Joe Biden a "wannabe dictator" has parted ways with the conservative network.
- Alexandra Del Rosario - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's podcasting endeavor at Spotify has come to an end.
Mary-Louise Parker wishes ex Billy Crudup well in marriage to Naomi Watts: ‘I’m happy they found each other’
- Theresa Braine - New York Daily News (TNS)
Mary-Louise Parker, who shares a son with recently re-wed Billy Crudup, wants nothing but the best for her ex his new nuptial adventure with Naomi Watts.