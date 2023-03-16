- By TED ANTHONY - AP National Writer
-
For nearly four decades, Jean-Luc Picard of “Star Trek” has largely been presented as genteel, erudite and at times buttoned up. But the Enterprise captain-turned-admiral stepped into a different place a few days ago in the last episode of the streaming drama “Star Trek: Picard.” Now he’s someone who has uttered the F-word for the world to hear. A healthy online conversation followed, with some contending it was out of character. It illustrates the journey that is undertaken when a fictional character voyages from the strictures of network and syndicated television to high-end streaming TV.
- Mikael Wood - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
LOS ANGELES — Jim Gordon, the prolific session drummer who played with some of rock’s biggest stars — including the Beach Boys, several Beatles and Eric Clapton, whose classic “Layla” he’s credited with co-writing — before he was sentenced to prison for killing his mother, died Monday at the…
- AP
-
Ling Ma’s “Bliss Montage,” a collection which blends the real and the surreal, has won the Story Prize for best short fiction. Ma will receive $20,000 for “Bliss Montage,” her first book since her acclaimed debut novel “Severance.” "Ma melds humor and the surreal beautifully, resulting in a project that is at once absurd and insightful,” prize judges said in a statement Wednesday night. “This is an expansive, bold, and delightful book.” The two other finalists, Andrea Barrett for “Natural History” and Morgan Talty for “Night of the Living Rez,” each will get $5,000.
- David Matthews - New York Daily News (TNS)
-
NEW YORK — “What You Won’t Do for Love” singer-songwriter Bobby Caldwell has died. He was 71.
- By JOCELYN NOVECK - AP National Wriiter
-
Sequels, by nature, are more and the sequel to unexpectedly charming DC superhero pic “Shazam!” has more of everything. More action, more villains, more monsters and more star wattage — Oscar winner Helen Mirren, for example. While more is not better and the action is long-winded, “Shazam! Fury of the Gods” retains some of the original’s charm, Associated Press film critic Jocelyn Noveck writes. That's thanks especially to Zachary Levi as the goofy teen-turned-superhero and Jack Dylan Grazer as fast-talking Freddy. Asher Angel returns as foster kid Billy, Rachel Zegler is a welcome addition, and Djimon Hounsou's wizard is back. In theaters Friday.
- Christi Carras - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
LOS ANGELES — New DC boss James Gunn is set to direct the forthcoming movie “Superman Legacy,” the studio confirmed Wednesday. The announcement comes several months after co-heads Gunn and Peter Safran made the controversial decision to recast the superhero previously portrayed by Henry Cavill.
- Katie Walsh - Tribune News Service (TNS)
-
There’s an exasperating trend in superhero movies that has reached the end of its shelf life and needs to be chucked. Back in the 2010s, a light touch on the tone seemed fresh and funny, with quippy, ironic dialogue popularized by Joss Whedon's “The Avengers” that felt revolutionary, and sna…
Ke Huy Quan describes Oscars reunion with Harrison Ford and his fear Hollywood comeback is ‘a one-time thing’
- Peter Sblendorio - New York Daily News (TNS)
-
Oscars night ended with a full-circle moment for Ke Huy Quan.
- Christie D’Zurilla - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
When Brooke Shields took the powerful Hollywood executive up on his offer to use the phone in his hotel room, she expected to call a cab. Instead, she was sexually assaulted — and blamed herself for what happened.
- Christi Carras - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
LOS ANGELES — We've all been there, Benito.
- By TERRY SPENCER - Associated Press
-
There is still no verdict in the trial of three men accused of murdering rising rap star XXXTentacion. The Florida jury finished a sixth day of deliberations Wednesday. They asked the judge a technical question about viewing videos of the defendants flashing fistfuls of $100 bills the night of the shooting. They also indicated they wanted to open an envelope and examine fingerprints. Charged in the 2018 shooting and robbery are 28-year-old Michael Boatwright, 26-year-old Dedrick Williams and 24-year-old Trayvon Newsome. They are accused of fatally shooting XXXTentacion outside a suburban Fort Lauderdale motorcycle dealer and stealing $50,000. Their attorneys say the men are innocent. They face mandatory life sentences if convicted.
- By LINDSEY BAHR - AP Film Writer
-
James Gunn is directing a Superman film. The film, which Gunn also wrote, will be titled “Superman: Legacy” and is set for relase on July 11, 2025, which has special significance for the director. It's his late father's birthday. Gunn announced the new Superman film along with fellow CEO of DC Studios Peter Safran on Wednesday. “Superman: Legacy” deals with the superhero’s journey to make sense of both his aristocratic Kryptonian heritage and his small town, midwestern upbringing as Clark Kent. “Superman: Legacy” will be the first film in the new iteration of the connected DC Universe, followed by Matt Reeves’ “The Batman Part II,” which is set for an Oct. 2025 launch.
- By NARDOS HAILE - Associated Press
-
Disney starlets-turned-indie sister duo Aly & AJ return with a new album, storytelling their way through a big American road trip into a ‘70s dreamy and electric landscape through the sun kissed desert. In a review of the duo’s fifth album, “With Love From,” The Associated Press’ Nardos Haile says the pair demonstrate their ability to make their familiar indie-pop sound reminiscent of a time in music where rock stars delivered subdued confessionals. The subdued album, which is out now, allows the sister-duo to create music to a larger bright and loving cinematic narrative.
- By JOE REEDY - AP Sports Writer
-
JIm Nantz and CBS Sports chairman Sean McManus agreed two years ago that this would be Nantz’s final tournament as the top announcer. Nantz started calling early-round games for CBS in 1986 and was the Final Four studio host for five years before taking over play-by-play duties from Brett Musburger in 1991. When Nantz signs off on April 3, he will have called 354 NCAA Tournament games, including 64 national semifinals and 32 championship contests. Nantz decided to step back from doing the tournament to devote more time to family.
- Alexandra Del Rosario - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
Kyle Chrisley, the son of imprisoned reality TV star Todd Chrisley, is facing legal issues of his own.
- Karu F. Daniels - New York Daily News (TNS)
-
Lil Nas X has issued a swift mea culpa for offending the trans community for a joke that some didn’t find funny.
- By LINDSEY BAHR - AP Film Writer
-
Lily Tomlin and Jane Fonda play old college friends who are reunited by the death of their friend in the new film “Moving On,” written and directed by Paul Weitz and opening in theaters Friday. But this is no standard feel-good octogenarian comedy. There are some laughs, but this is about revenge and grappling with decades old trauma, co-starring Malcolm McDowell and Richard Roundtree. In her review, AP Film Writer Lindsey Bahr writes that “it's one of those rare films that balances a darkly comedic conceit with authentic, emotional resonance, allowing its stars to actually act rather than be demeaned by cheap caricatures of senior citizens.”
- Peter Sblendorio - New York Daily News (TNS)
-
Quentin Tarantino is reportedly nearing his grand finale, with a film titled “The Movie Critic” in the works.
- Karu F. Daniels - New York Daily News (TNS)
-
NEW YORK — Grace Jones will return to the New York City stage as the headliner of the 2023 Blue Note Jazz Festival.
- Nardine Saad - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
Watch the hair! And the knees! Queen guitarist Brian May returned to Buckingham Palace on Tuesday to be knighted by King Charles III and officially join the order of the British Empire.
- Christi Carras - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
The former Nikki and Brie Bella, also known collectively as the Bella Twins, announced Wednesday that they are leaving World Wrestling Entertainment and embarking on "a new chapter" — with new names.
- Alexandra Del Rosario - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
Celebrity stylist Law Roach says his styling days are over, after years of dressing high-profile stars including Zendaya, Shakira, Céline Dion and Jennifer Hudson.
- AP
-
An Italian scholar has provided fresh fodder for an old debate over the identity of Leonardo da Vinci’s mother. He cites a recently unearthed document as evidence that she arrived on the Italian peninsula as a slave from Central Asia. University of Naples L’Orientale literature professor Carlo Vecce included his theory in a new novel, “Il Sorriso di Caterina,” or “Caterina’s Smile.” He based his claim on a document in the State Archives in Florence that granted freedom to a girl named Caterina. Leonardo's father notarized the record six months after the birth of the future painter of the ”Mona Lisa.” A British art historian suggests the document may not be conclusive.
- Don Lindich - Tribune News Service (TNS)
-
Some of the most popular, best-received product recommendations and reviews are for items and categories that many readers are unfamiliar with, such as the RF skin-tightening machine. This week I have two excellent products in the same vein.