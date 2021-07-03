Take it From the Tinkersons

Take it From the Tinkersons
Ex-'Predator' host turns himself in, resolves video issue
By DAVID EGGERT Associated Press

  • By DAVID EGGERT Associated Press

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — The former host of the “To Catch a Predator” TV series turned himself in Friday after a Michigan judge issued a warrant for his arrest for no-showing at a court hearing to explain why he had not given a defense lawyer more footage of a police sting operation.

Director brings Mexico to forefront in 'The Forever Purge'
By BERENICE BAUTISTA Associated Press

  • By BERENICE BAUTISTA Associated Press

MEXICO CITY (AP) — MEXICO CITY — In “The Forever Purge,” the bloodbath lasts more than 12 hours and takes place on the border between Mexico and the United States. Mexican director Everardo Gout uses the strengths of fellow countrymen actors Ana de la Reguera and Tenoch Huerta in the film no…

Moisés Kaufman brings to NY whole new 'Seven Deadly Sins'
By SIGAL RATNER-ARIAS Associated Press

  • By SIGAL RATNER-ARIAS Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — It started last fall in a series of vacant storefronts along an iconic Miami Beach thoroughfare as a safe way to offer theater during the coronavirus pandemic. Now Moisés Kaufman has brought “Seven Deadly Sins” to New York City, with seven new short plays about pride, greed, …

The worst hit singles from 12 major artists

  By Melissa Ruggieri and Rodney Ho The Atlanta Journal-Constitution (TNS)

The biggest music artists of all time typically have dozens of hits in their portfolio, often so many that they can’t play all of them in concert.

Review: Ideas end at the premise in 'The Forever Purge'

  By Adam Graham The Detroit News (TNS)

The "Purge" movies are better in concept than they are in execution. They are built on an intriguing if lug headed premise — what if, for one night only, all crime was legal? — but their depth ends there. They're like a paranoid conspiracy theorist who just when you think they're onto someth…