The Other Coast

The following are today’s and Sunday’s television listings for the local PBS stations:
- Alexandra Del Rosario - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
Sam Neill has opened up about his health, revealing in a recent interview that he was diagnosed with blood cancer.
- By The Associated Press
-
This week’s new entertainment releases include fresh albums from Lana Del Rey and Ellie Goulding, the landing of “Top Gun: Maverick” on Paramount+ and a TV show centered on an FBI agent who gets pulled into danger and secret missions aboard “The Night Agent” streams on Netflix. Apple TV+ has “My Kind of Country,” in which Jimmie Allen, Mickey Guyton and Orville Peck search for talented amateur artists, while actor Mae Whitman, best-known for her roles in “Parenthood” and “Good Girls,” demonstrates she can also sing in her new rom-com series “Up Here” for Hulu.
- By MARK KENNEDY - AP Entertainment Writer
-
Lance Reddick, a character actor who specialized in intense, icy and possibly sinister authority figures on TV and film, including “The Wire,” @Fringe” and the “John Wick” franchise, has died. He was 60. Reddick was often put in a suit or a crisp uniform during his career, playing tall taciturn and elegant men of distinction. He was best known for his role as straight-laced Lt. Cedric Daniels on the hit HBO series “The Wire,” where his character was agonizingly trapped in the messy politics of the Baltimore police department. He earned a SAG Award nomination in 2021 as part of the ensemble for Regina King’s film “One Night in Miami.”
- Nardine Saad - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
Olaf and LeFou have waded into the heated "Little Mermaid" waters.
- Alexandra Del Rosario - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
LOS ANGELES — Lance Reddick, who was known for his roles on television series “The Wire,” “Fringe” and “Bosch,” has died.
- Tracy Brown - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
Sometimes, a film's marketing material will spoil a detail intended to be a surprise.
- Christie D’Zurilla - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
LOS ANGELES — Sharon Stone isn’t going to let a little thing like potential financial collapse keep her from a night she believes in.
- By GARY GERARD HAMILTON - Associated Press
-
KANGDANIEL is one of K-pop’s brightest stars, but at just 26 years old, he’s already learned there’s more to life than bright lights. The artist who released his debut album, “The Story,” last year, says the pursuit of happiness is not a fanciful wish, but a way of life. KANGDANIEL publicly struggled with depression in 2019. He is now wrapping up his first North American tour with the final stop in Los Angeles on Saturday. KANGDANIEL'S path to superstardom began in 2017 after winning the second season of reality TV talent series “Produce 101,” which led to the formation of the K-Pop boy band Wanna One. He went solo two years later.
- Alexandra Del Rosario - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
LOS ANGELES — Tyra Banks' time in the "Dancing with the Stars" spotlight has come to an end.
- By ALICIA RANCILIO - Associated Press
-
After playing the con-artist attorney Saul Goodman for six seasons on “Better Call Saul," Bob Odenkirk is returning to his comedic roots with the series “Lucky Hank.” Premiering Sunday on AMC, the series is about a college professor named Hank Deveroux who uses humor and sarcasm to express himself while in a mid-life crisis. Odenkirk says it's fun to play a character who “is making jokes.” He got his start in comedy and even was a writer on “Saturday Night Live.” Odenkirk stars opposite Mireille Enos of “The Killing,” who also gets a rare opportunity to make jokes and smile in the show.
- Sonaiya Kelley - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
Prime Video's "Swarm," from Donald Glover and "Atlanta" scribe Janine Nabers, focuses on the dangers of stan culture, obsessive fandoms and being chronically online.
- By DAN GELSTON - AP Sports Writer
-
The Washington State Cougars have adopted Shania Twain's “Man, I Feel Like A Woman” song as their official anthem on the way to March Madness. The Cougars sing the song in the locker room before every game. They also sang the 1997 smash hit on the court after becoming the lowest-seeded team to ever win the Pac-12 Tournament. The Cougars are seeded fifth in the NCAA Tournament and play 12th-seeded Florida Gulf Coast on Saturday. Twain has tweeted her support of the team and may even sing with them at upcoming concert stop.
- Nardine Saad - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
Taylor Swift debuted "four previously unreleased songs" ahead of the Friday launch of her highly anticipated, Ticketmaster-breaking stadium tour.
- Brooke Cain - The News & Observer (Raleigh) (TNS)
-
RALEIGH, N.C. — Durham-based country music artist Rissi Palmer is the subject of a new PBS American Masters documentary, which hometown folks got a chance to see ahead of its television premiere.
- By JUWON PARK - Associated Press
-
Producer Code Kunst arguably one of the most well-known artists in South Korea’s thriving music scene, a rarity in a country where singers get most of the attention. His fame comes from his nearly decadelong career churning out hit songs with some of the country’s biggest names. For his latest album, “Remember Archive,” he teamed up with global K-pop stars Wendy and Mino and hip-hop acts like Gaeko, Tiger JK and Jay Park. In an interview with The Associated Press, the 33-year-old hitmaker explains his stage name (he was inspired by the German word for “art”) and how late rapper Mac Miller is the artist who inspires him the most.
Review: In Broadway revival of ‘Parade,’ a story of Southern antisemitism remains too much on the surface
- Chris Jones - Chicago Tribune (TNS)
-
NEW YORK — At the new Broadway production of “Parade,” the customary recorded admonition to silence cellphones is delivered by no less a personage than Raphael Warnock, the U.S. senator from Georgia.
- By JIM POLLOCK - Associated Press
-
Yves Tumor's new album starts with a scream on the track “God is a Circle," setting the stage for an album that thrills from start to finish. The title is grandiose like the music itself: “Praise a Lord Who Chews But Which Does Not Consume; (Or Simply, Hot Between Worlds).” The Associated Press' Jim Pollock writes in a review that the album delivers a unique blend of electronica, glam, goth and new wave. Reinvented during the COVID-19 pandemic, the new music builds on irresistible hooks on top of abstract soundscapes, striking a balance between experimentation and accessibility. The album is out now.
- Neal Justin - Star Tribune (TNS)
-
'The Magician's Elephant'
- Robert Lloyd - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
When television goes to college, it's usually to focus on the students, with their youth, dewy skin and lust for life undimmed by time, experience or perspective. These shows offer a hit of fantasy nostalgia for older viewers and a flattering mirror for younger ones. They're sexy by nature.
- Adam Graham - The Detroit News (TNS)
-
Online fandoms and modern day Stan culture are rife for skewering, but "Atlanta" creator Donald Glover bites off more than he can chew with "Swarm," a darkly comic satire of superfans who take things too far.