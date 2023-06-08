The Other Coast

Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson has disclosed that she received a $1,200 congratulatory floral display from Oprah Winfrey and $6,580 in designer clothing for a magazine photo shoot in her first months as the first Black woman on the Supreme Court. The details of gifts given to Jackson were among the reports provided by most members of the court in their annual filings. They were released Wednesday. Reports were not available from Justices Clarence Thomas and Samuel Alito, who received extensions of up to 90 days, the federal judiciary said. Thomas’ receipt of undisclosed gifts from Republican megadonor Harlan Crow has prompted calls for ethics reform on the nation’s highest court. It was not clear why either man needed more time.