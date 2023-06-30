The Other Coast

- By WILL WEISSERT - Associated Press
President Joe Biden rarely gives network interviews. When he sat down in studio with MSNBC on Thursday, it came at an especially busy time, with the Supreme Court having just overturned the use of affirmative action in college admissions and in the aftermath of a revolt in Russia. The nearly 20-minute conversation addressed those matters. But it also veered heavily into topics like criticism of the media and light-hearted discussion of the late Arizona Republican Sen. John McCain.
- Associated Press
A state lawmaker was knocked over and injured during the opening ceremony of the Louis Armstrong Center in New York City. State Assemblyman Jeffrion Aubrey was walking down from the stage after delivering a speech at the cultural center dedicated to Louis Armstrong when a man collided with him and knocked him over, according to the New York Times. Aubry, 75, suffered a laceration to his head, but is in stable condition. The 23-year old assailant had exited his silver Hyundai after driving it through a street that was closed off for the ceremony.
- Carlos De Loera - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
The Queen of Pop is on the road to recovery.
Review: With the messy but poignant 'Dial of Destiny,' a franchise strains to keep up with the Joneses
- Justin Chang - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
The first time Harrison Ford appears in "Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny," you can't take your eyes off him, and not really in a good way. It's 1944, and Indy, captured while trying to plunder a Nazi stronghold, doesn't look a day over 46, an illusion that director James Mangold and hi…
- AP
Pennsylvania may soon change its tune. A proposal to establish a new state song got a positive vote Thursday in the House of Representatives, although there was some discord. The resolution to establish an independent commission to solicit suggestions from the public and make recommendations passed the House by a 138-64 vote and was sent to the Senate. The current state song — “Pennsylvania” — was adopted in 1990 by a similar committee. But Democratic state Rep. Joe Ciresi is pushing for a new state song. He says no one really knows the existing song these days and it's overdue for a change.
A grand jury has declined to indict rapper Travis Scott in a criminal probe of deadly 2021 crowd surge, his lawyer says
- AP
- Nina Metz - Chicago Tribune (TNS)
The airborne thriller “Hijack” on Apple TV+ unfolds in real(ish) time when a seven-hour flight from Dubai to London is hijacked. One of the passengers is played by Idris Elba, the coolest customer in these not-so-friendly skies, who uses his talents as a corporate negotiator to talk down thi…
- Jonah Valdez - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
DC Young Fly is back in the public eye about a month after the sudden death of his partner, Ms. Jacky Oh.
- Jami Ganz - New York Daily News (TNS)
Actor Jada Pinkett Smith is putting it all on the table in her new memoir.
- Joseph Wilkinson - New York Daily News (TNS)
Vanna White is hoping to earn half of what Pat Sajak makes in a tense contract dispute with “Wheel of Fortune,” according to a report published Thursday.
- Peter Sblendorio - New York Daily News (TNS)
“Boy Meets World” actor Ben Savage hasn’t spoken with his former co-stars in three years, they shared in a new interview.
- Jami Ganz - New York Daily News (TNS)
Kelsea Ballerini was blindsided at her latest show, becoming the latest artist to get hit while performing live.
- Jami Ganz - New York Daily News (TNS)
Taylor Armstrong is expressing her pride just in time.
- Muri Assunção - New York Daily News (TNS)
NEW YORK -- Madonna is reportedly back at her New York City home after spending multiple nights in the intensive care unit to treat a “serious bacterial infection.”
- Alexandra Del Rosario - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Fall Out Boy offered a new and updated take on Billy Joel's 1989 history-tracking hit "We Didn't Start the Fire." And sugar, it isn't goin' down well with some fans.
- Mikael Wood - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
LOS ANGELES — The 66th Grammy Awards will take place Feb. 4 in a ceremony at Crypto.com Arena in downtown Los Angeles, organizers said Thursday. Nominations for music's most prestigious awards show will be revealed Nov. 10.
- By The Associated Press
Naomi Campbell has welcomed baby No. 2. The British supermodel wrote Thursday on Instagram that her son is a true gift from God. At 53, Campbell added: “It's never too late to become a mother.” She didn't offer further details. In 2021, the host of the reality competition series “The Face” introduced her daughter to the world on Instagram and then the cover of British Vogue. At the time, Campbell said only that the baby wasn't adopted. She has not revealed the names of either child.
- Meredith Blake - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
This story contains spoilers from the Season 3 finale of "The Other Two."
- Publishers Weekly - Tribune News Service (TNS)
Here are the bestsellers for the week that ended Saturday, June 24, compiled from data from independent and chain bookstores, book wholesalers and independent distributors nationwide, powered by Circana BookScan © 2023 Circana.
- By The Associated Press
Publishers Weekly Best Selling Books for the week ending June 23rd
- Tribune News Service (TNS)
- Rich Heldenfels - Tribune News Service (TNS)
You have questions. I have some answers.
- By MARK KENNEDY - AP Entertainment Writer
We landlubbers have gotten it all wrong: Kraken aren’t terrible sea monsters who destroy our sailing ships and munch on our sailors. They’re kind and helpful. It’s the mermaids who are the real demons. That’s the upside-down premise to the sweet “Ruby Gillman, Teenage Kraken,” a tale of generational sisterhood with the message to not hide your difference. The PG movie centers on Ruby Gillman, a young kraken hiding in plain sight in the human town of Oceanside who must confront her heritage. Associated Press critic Mark Kennedy says the script balances a lot but manages to pull it off.
- Joseph Wilkinson - New York Daily News (TNS)
Pat Sajak doesn’t think “Wheel of Fortune” will be going bankrupt when Ryan Seacrest takes over.