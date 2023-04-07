The Other Coast

The Other Coast
‘Gangsta’s Paradise’ rapper Coolio's death fentanyl-caused

Coolio, the rapper best known for hits in the 1990s including “Gangsta’s Paradise” and “Fantastic Voyage,” died last year because of fentanyl. Coolio’s former longtime manager Jarez Posey told The Associated Press Thursday that Coolio's cause of death was fentanyl and that he also had traces of heroin and methamphetamine in his system. Posey also confirmed that investigators determined Coolio's severe asthma and cigarette use played a role in his death. The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner's Office listed Coolio's death as accidental and cited cardiomyopathy as a “significant condition.” Coolio died at the Los Angeles home of a friend on Sept. 28, 2022. He was 59.

The Pink Ladies get their origin story in Paramount+ series
The Pink Ladies get their origin story in Paramount+ series

The new Paramount+ series “Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies” is a TV musical about the origin of the gang set before Frenchy, Rizzo and Sandy ever donned their own jackets. The 10-episode “Rise of the Pink Ladies” takes place four years prior to the events of the “Grease” movie starring John Travolta and Olivia Newton-John. It features original music by Justin Tranter, a producer who has worked with recording artists including Justin Bieber, Imagine Dragons and DNCE. Show creator Annabel Oakes says she hopes to create a “Grease” cinematic universe, much like the MCU, centered around Rydell High. “Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies” is now streaming.

This week's bestsellers from Publishers Weekly

Here are the bestsellers for the week that ended Saturday, April 1, compiled from data from independent and chain bookstores, book wholesalers and independent distributors nationwide, powered by Circana BookScan © 2023 Circana.

King Charles III supports probe into monarchy's slave ties
King Charles III supports probe into monarchy's slave ties

King Charles III for the first time has signaled support for research into the British monarchy’s ties to slavery. A Buckingham Palace spokesperson made the announcement Thursday after a document showed an ancestor of his with shares in a slave-trading company. The palace says Charles takes the issue “profoundly seriously” and academics will be given access to the royal collection and archives. Charles and his eldest son, Prince William, have expressed their sorrow over slavery but haven’t acknowledged the crown’s connections to the trade. Charles ascended to the throne last year after the death of his mother, Elizabeth II. His coronation is planned May 6.