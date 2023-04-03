The Other Coast

The following are Monday’s television listings for the local PBS stations:
Seymour Stein, the brash, prescient and highly successful founder of Sire Records who helped launched the careers of Madonna, Talking Heads and many others, has died at age 80. He was known for his deep knowledge and appreciation of music and would prove an astute judge of talent during the era of New Wave, a term he helped popularize in the 1970s. Stein signed Talking Heads, the Ramones and the Pretenders. His most lucrative discovery happened in the early 1980s, when he heard the demo tape of a little known singer-dancer from the downtown New York club scene, Madonna.
Documentary maker Alanis Obomsawin is this year’s winner of the Edward MacDowell Medal, a lifetime achievement honor given previously to Toni Morrison, David Lynch and Roseanne Cash among others. She is the first female director to win the medal, presented by the MacDowell artist residency program. She is also the first recipient who descends from the Abanaki People, part of whose homeland is now the setting for MacDowell, based in Peterborough, New Hampshire. She has made dozens of movies, focused often on First Nations people, her credits including “Kanehsatake: 270 Years of Resistance” and “Incident at Restigouche.”
Neil Diamond is embracing a positive outlook amid his battle with Parkinson’s Disease.
Riding terrific reviews and a strong word-of-mouth, the role playing game adaptation “Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves” opened with $38.5 million in U.S. and Canadian movie theaters over the weekend. That is according to studio estimates Sunday, stealing the top box-office perch from “John Wick: Chapter 4.” “Dungeons & Dragons” was also a big roll of the dice. The film is co-produced and co-financed by Paramount with eOne, which is owned by Hasbro. It cost $150 million to make. “John Wick: Chapter 4" slid to second place in its second weekend with $28.2 million. While a sizeable dip, the assassin action film has already accrued $122.8 million domestically and $245 million worldwide.
Ryuichi Sakamoto, a Japanese musician who scored for Hollywood movies such as “The Last Emperor” and “The Revenant,” has died. He was 71. Japan’s recording company Avex said in a statement that Sakamoto died on March 28. Sakamoto, who had suffered from cancer in recent years, had also acted in films, including playing a Japanese soldier in “Merry Christmas Mr. Lawrence.” He was a pioneer in electronics music of the late 1970s, founding the Yellow Magic Orchestra with Haruomi Hosono and Yukihiro Takahashi. He has been nominated several times for the Grammy Award, and won for his work in “The Last Emperor.”
Kaley Cuoco is flying high after giving birth to her first child. The star of “The Flight Attendant” and “The Big Bang Theory” said on Instagram Saturday that she and fellow actor Tom Pelphrey now have a daughter named Matilda Carmine Richie Pelphrey. Cuoco said the baby born Thursday is the “new light of our lives.” Cuoco and Pelphrey, an actor from the soaps “Guiding Light” and “As The World Turns,” began dating last year and announced in October that they were expecting a child together.
The man who sued Gwyneth Paltrow wishes he didn’t.
