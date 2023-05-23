The Other Coast

Actor Jeremy Renner spent Monday pitching an amendment to Nevada lawmakers to include his home region in a tax deal to expand the film industry to Las Vegas. But his hopes of making northern Nevada a film hub likely are on hold after the bill sponsor said it's too late to amend it. State Sen. Roberta Lange of Las Vegas says bringing in a new idea with less than two weeks in the session probably isn't going to work. A bipartisan group of lawmakers recently proposed $190 million in tax credits over 20 years aimed at bringing film production to two sites in southern Nevada.