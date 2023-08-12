The Other Coast

The following are today’s and Sunday’s television listings for the local PBS stations:

Former curator sues Massachusetts art museum for racial discrimination

  • By MARK PRATT - Associated Press

A Massachusetts art museum has been sued by a former curator who says she was subjected to racism, derision and criticism based on her South Asian descent. The former associate curator of the arts of Asia and the Islamic world at the Worcester Art Museum says in the suit that she was subjected to a hostile and offensive work environment and retaliation during her employment from February 2020 until last September. The suit names as defendants two museum executives and four members of the executive committee. The museum’s attorney says the suit is filled with unsupported allegations and statements taken out of context.

Lawyer says suspect, charged with hate crime, may argue self-defense in dancer's death
  • By JENNIFER PELTZ - Associated Press

A 17-year-old has pleaded not guilty to hate-motivated murder in a stabbing that followed a clash over men dancing. His lawyer said the youth may argue he was defending himself. Dmitriy Popov is being held without bail after his arraignment Friday in the killing of O’Shae Sibley. The 28-year-old Sibley was a professional dancer. Prosecutors say the killing was fueled by bigotry that was trained on Sibley and his friends as they cut loose to a Beyoncé song while pumping gas at a Brooklyn filling station. Popov’s lawyer, Mark Pollard, says it's his understanding that his client didn’t say anything hateful during the confrontation and was approached by older, taller men, including Sibley. Pollard says Popov regrets what happened but that doesn't mean he's guilty of a crime.

Salzburg Festival nearly sold out while others in classical music struggle to regain audience
  • By RONALD BLUM - Associated Press

While many classical music institutions are struggling to regain audience, the Salzburg Festival in Mozart's hometown is on track to draw people from over 75 nations to opera, concerts and drama. There are 179 performances over 43 days through Aug. 31 at 15 venues plus 34 youth performances. Highlights included new stagings of Mozart’s “Le Nozze di Figaro” and Verdi’s ’Macbeth” and “Falstaff” plus Bohuslav Martinu’s “The Greek Passion” and Gluck’s “Orfeo ed Euridice.” Artists include pianists Igor Levit, Pierre-Laurent Aimard, Evgeny Kissin and Daniil Trifonov, and the Vienna and Berlin Philharmonics headline concerts along with the Boston Symphony Orchestra.

Italy gets back 266 antiquities from New York seizures and Houston museum
  • AP

Italy is celebrating the return of 266 antiquities that were looted and sold to museums and private collectors in the United States. The returned items include artifacts recently seized in New York from a storage unit belonging to a British antiquities dealer. The art unit of Italy’s Carabinieri paramilitary police said the haul that arrived in Rome on Friday also included 65 objects from Houston’s Menil Collection. It says the owner of the Houston museum collection “spontaneously” gave back the items after investigators determined they had come from clandestine excavations of archaeological sites. The Manhattan district attorney's office says coins, mosaics and vases are among the recovered antiquities.

‘Billions’ review: A finance bro runs for president. What could go wrong?

  • Nina Metz - Chicago Tribune (TNS)

The finance bro drama “Billions” returns for its seventh and final season on Showtime, with a hedge fund manager eyeing a presidential run. That would be the smooth-presenting Michael Prince (Corey Stoll), who took over after his antsier, rougher-around-the-edges predecessor Bobby Axelrod (D…

'Heart of Stone' review: Gadot keeps spy flick rocking despite unsteady beat

  • Mark Meszoros - The News-Herald, Willoughby, Ohio (TNS)

If you watched this year's debut season of "Citatel," Prime Video's flashy and expensive spy series, you'll recall it takes its name from an organization consisting of intelligence operatives who answer to no country's government, existing as the last line of defense of the great evils in th…