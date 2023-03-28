The Other Coast

- Nardine Saad - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Grammy-winning country trio the Band Perry is taking a “creative break as a group.”
- Tribune News Service (TNS)
Following is a partial schedule of coming movies on DVD. Release dates are subject to change:
- Shelia Poole - The Atlanta Journal-Constitution (TNS)
ATLANTA — On Aug. 9, Whitney Houston, the iconic singer who never shied away from her musical roots in the church, would have turned 60.
Ghostly orbs and flickering lights: Director films his horror movie in a house already known as haunted
- Paul Guzzo - Tampa Bay Times (TNS)
BROOKSVILLE, Fla. — When looking for a main location for his independent horror film “The Clock,” Rick Danford’s top request was for the house to be unique.
- Scott Mervis - Pittsburgh Post-Gazette (TNS)
PITTSBURGH — Other than being a little older than you remember, or being out of costume, most of the celebrities at Steel City Con look like the people you see in the movies and on TV.
- Tribune News Service (TNS)
A murder mystery featuring the return of an intrepid reporter tops the DVD releases for the week of April 4.
- Yvonne Villarreal - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
The dirty secret of therapy is that therapists often need their own help coping with life's challenges. And the Apple TV+ comedy series "Shrinking" has used that idea as a launching point.
The following are Tuesday’s television listings for the local PBS stations:
- By BERNIE WILSON - AP Sports Writer
Soccer sensation Wrexham is coming to America. Not just on television screens, but on the pitch. The fifth-tier Welsh side has become a fan favorite since Hollywood stars Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney bought it and launched a documentary series, “Welcome to Wrexham.” Wrexham will play Manchester United in a friendly on July 25 at 35,000-seat Snapdragon Stadium. McElhenney says Wrexham hopes to become America's team. Wrexham will compete in a $1 million, winner-take-all, seven-on-seven tournament in June in Cary, North Carolina. But the match against Manchester United in the United States will be much bigger for many reasons.
- By JOCELYN NOVECK - AP National Writer
“Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves” is, first and foremost, a gift for fans of the decades-old tabletop game. But luckily, that's not all it is. A viewer unfamiliar with D&D will still find much to like, writes Associated Press critic Jocelyn Noveck, because the film is unafraid to laugh at itself, proving fantasy can be both adventurous and funny, too. A charismatic Chris Pine is the anchor of the enterprise, lending comic chops and a knack for seeming to be both inside the movie and outside looking in. Hugh Grant makes the most of yet another comic villain role. Opens Friday in theaters.
- Christi Carras - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
LOS ANGELES — Dick Van Dyke recently offered an update on his condition after sustaining injuries in a Malibu car accident earlier this month.
- Rodney Ho - The Atlanta Journal-Constitution (TNS)
Finding success touring the world for the past decade, Queen with Adam Lambert is coming back to North America for the first time in four years.
- Alexandra Del Rosario - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Daniel Radcliffe is gearing up for a new project: fatherhood.
- Alexandra Del Rosario - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Jonathan Majors has been charged with misdemeanor assault and harassment, a day after he was arrested in New York City.
- By MORGAN LEE - Associated Press
A New Mexico judge says Santa Fe’s district attorney shouldn’t serve as co-counsel in the manslaughter case against actor Alec Baldwin and a weapons supervisor in the fatal shooting of a cinematographer during a 2021 movie rehearsal. State District Court Judge Mary Marlowe Sommer says the district attorney misread provisions of state law in assembling a team to prosecute the case against Baldwin and movie armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed. District Attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies wants to serve as co-counsel as her office regroups from the resignation of a special prosecutor. Baldwin and Gutierrez-Reed have pleaded not guilty to charges of involuntary manslaughter.
Madonna adds tour stop with Bob the Drag Queen in protest of the ‘oppression of the LGBTQ+’ community
- Karu F. Daniels - New York Daily News (TNS)
Madonna has added a new tour date in Nashville to stand in support of trans rights.
- Peter Sblendorio - New York Daily News (TNS)
NEW YORK — Oscar-nominated actress Ana de Armas and chart-topping reggaeton star Karol G will make their “Saturday Night Live” debuts next month, NBC announced Monday.
- Alexandra Del Rosario - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Lea Michele says that her 2-year-old son is back home but that he is “not out of the woods completely” after an emergency hospitalization last week.
- Josh Rottenberg - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
John Wick may appear to be indestructible, a ruthless assassin who takes a licking and keeps on killing. But for Keanu Reeves, playing him is no picnic.
- Alex Chhith - Star Tribune (TNS)
MINNEAPOLIS — In one episode, a fire destroys a Twin Cities area family's kitchen, living room and garage. In another, a washing machine floods a home. Then there's the one where a tree falls through the roof, bursting the radiators and backing up the sewer.
- Christie D'Zurilla - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Nick Cannon said his 2020 brush with cancellation over antisemitic remarks was a “growth moment” that he has since incorporated into a different attitude — with a podcast to prove it.
- Sonaiya Kelley - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
With its fourth season up and running, HBO's "Succession," one of the most layered and nuanced portraits of family dysfunction to air on television, has begun its long conclusion of the saga of the Roys.
- Christi Carras - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
CBS News has promoted Vladimir “Vlad” Duthiers to featured host of its daily morning program.
- Johnny Edwards - The Atlanta Journal-Constitution (TNS)
ATLANTA — The music community is mourning the loss of a high-profile and highly regarded talent manager.