The Other Coast

- Alexandra Del Rosario - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Christine McVie died of an "ischemic stroke" in November, according to a report citing her death certificate.
- AP
Novels by Geraldine Brooks and Lan Samantha Chang and poetry by Saeed Jones are among this year’s winners of the Anisfield-Wolf Book Awards, presented for literature “that confronts racism and explores diversity.” The journalist and activist Charlayne Hunter-Gault was honored for lifetime achievement. Besides Brooks’ “Horse,” Chang’s “The Family Chao” and Jones’ “Alive at the End of the World,” judges also cited Matthew F. Delmont’s nonfiction “Half American: The Epic Story of African Americans Fighting World War II at Home and Abroad." Previous winners include the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr., Toni Morrison, Nadine Gordimer and Zadie Smith.
- AP
LSU’s 102-85 victory over Iowa in Sunday’s national championship game was the most-viewed NCAA women’s basketball game on record. There were 9.9 million viewers on ABC and ESPN2 according to fast national numbers by Nielsen. The total audience is a 103% jump over last year, when South Carolina defeated UConn and averaged 4.85 million on ESPN and ESPN2. The audience on Sunday at one point peaked at 12.6 million. The record ratings come as the NCAA is deciding whether to separate the women’s tournament or keep it as part of the championships TV package that includes at least 24 sports.
- Nardine Saad - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
What can we say except "You're welcome." Or — too soon?
- By MATT O'BRIEN - AP Technology Writer
Elon Musk had promised to take away all of Twitter’s blue check marks doled out to Hollywood stars, professional athletes, business leaders, authors and journalists unless they start buying a monthly subscription to the social media service. Musk’s goal was to shove the advertising-dependent platform he bought for $44 billion last year into a pay-to-play model — and maybe antagonize some enemies and fellow elites in the process. But the Saturday deadline passed and the blue checks are still there, many with a new disclaimer explaining they might have been paid for or they might not have been paid for — nobody but Twitter really knows. The company didn’t return a request to clarify its changing policies Monday.
- Alexandra Del Rosario - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Metal band Morbid Angel is mourning the loss of one of its fans who was killed Friday when a theater roof collapsed during a tornado.
- AP
A Nevada judge has pushed back the trial for a former “Dances With Wolves” actor indicted on charges that he sexually abused Indigenous women and girls for a decade in the Las Vegas area. The judge says the trial in the case of Nathan Chasing Horse will start May 1 instead of April 17. Chasing Horse has pleaded not guilty to 19 counts that include sexual assault of a child, kidnapping, lewdness and child abuse. The former actor is due back in court Wednesday for a hearing on his motion asking the judge to throw out his indictment. Chasing Horse and his lawyers have argued that two women identified as victims in Nevada wanted to have sex with him.
- Martha Ross - The Mercury News (TNS)
Alec Baldwin once acknowledged that lampooning Donald Trump on “Saturday Night Live,” during the four years of his turbulent presidency, was probably the “biggest job” of his career.
- Karu F. Daniels - New York Daily News (TNS)
Meghan Markle will be among the honorees for the 2023 Women of Vision Awards, to be held May 16 at the Ziegfeld Ballroom in New York City.
- By JAKE COYLE - AP Film Writer
More than 25 years after they set out to conquer Hollywood together, Ben Affleck and Matt Damon are once again a team. Affleck directs and Damon stars in “Air,” the new film about Nike’s courting of Michael Jordan, opening in theaters Wednesday. That film is only part of their new collaboration. It’s the first release from their new production company, Artists Equity. Affleck is the chief executive, Damon is head of content. Part of its mission is to give prominent crew and cast members a piece of profits.
- AP
“Moana” will be the latest Walt Disney Co. animation to get the live-action treatment, and at least one star is coming back. Disney chief executive Bob Iger on Monday announced that a live-action “Moana” remake is in development in a call with investors. The production is in the early stages, but Dwayne Johnson is set to return as the demigod Maui. No director has been announced. Drawn from Polynesian myths and buoyed by songs from Lin-Manuel Miranda, “Moana” was a massive hit for Disney in 2016, grossing $643.3 million worldwide.
- Nardine Saad - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Kelsea Ballerini drew heat and praise Sunday night after featuring all-star drag queens from “RuPaul’s Drag Race” during a colorful performance at the 2023 CMT Music Awards.
- By KRISTIN M. HALL - AP Entertainment Writer
Grammy winners Tanya Tucker and Patty Loveless, along with hit country songwriter Bob McDill, are going into the Country Music Hall of Fame. The Country Music Association on Monday announced the 2023 inductees, who will be formally inducted later this year. Tucker, the bold, husky-voiced “Delta Dawn” singer, is finally receiving her flowers, an overdue honor after a decades-long career of hits. The Kentucky-born Loveless has earned five CMA Awards and earned a bluegrass Grammy Award in 2011. McDill had more than 30 No. 1 country hits, including “Gone Country” by Alan Jackson; “Don’t Close Your Eyes” by Keith Whitley and Alabama’s “Song of the South."
Appreciation: Seymour Stein, dead at 80, discovered the Ramones, Madonna, many more: ‘I never believed in press for myself’
- George Varga - The San Diego Union-Tribune (TNS)
SAN DIEGO — Seymour Stein was never a household name to most music fans before his Sunday death from cancer in Los Angeles at the age of 80. But he certainly was to the Ramones, the Talking Heads, Madonna, Ice-T, Depeche Mode and the dozens of other artists Stein signed to Sire Records, whic…
- By MIKE SCHNEIDER - Associated Press
Disney CEO Bob Iger on Monday said any retaliatory actions by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and the Republican-controlled Florida Legislature against the company for its policy positions that threaten jobs or expansion at its Florida resort is not only “anti-business but anti-Florida.” Iger spoke Monday in a reponse to a question during an online shareholders' meeting. Iger says that the Republican governor and lawmakers appeared to retaliate against the company for exercising its constitutional rights when Disney last year criticized Florida’s nicknamed “Don’t Say Gay” legislation. The measure bars instruction on sexual orientation and gender identity in kindergarten through third grade, as well as lessons deemed not age-appropriate.
- Emily St. Martin - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Will Miranda Lambert be the next country star to get mixed up with the Dutton family?
- By MARK KENNEDY - AP Entertainment Writer
Aaron Tveit has starred in some amazing Broadway shows, but some of the classics have eluded him. So he was delighted to speed his way through many of them in season two of “Schmigadoon!” The Apple+ series that gently mocks Broadway musicals cast Tveit in a role that has snatches of “Pippin,” “Godspell,” “Hair” and “Jesus Christ Superstar” and put him again with a who’s-who of Broadway veterans. “Schmigadoon!” returns this month, tackling the musicals of 1965-1979 with the same two stars — Cecily Strong and Keegan-Michael Key — and many of the stage talent that enlivened the first season, like Tveit and Jane Krakowski.
- Christi Carras - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Shakira bid a heartfelt farewell to Barcelona, Spain, nearly a year after calling it quits with Spanish former soccer player Gerard Piqué.
- Richard Johnson - New York Daily News (TNS)
NEW YORK — Angelina Jolie’s new friend David de Rothschild might be more interesting than Brad Pitt.
- Emily St. Martin - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
LOS ANGELES — Phoebe Bridgers is known for having a way with words, and she has a few choice ones for abusive fans.
- Katie Walsh - Tribune News Service (TNS)
At the end of “Air,” director and co-star Ben Affleck, bafflingly bewigged as Nike CEO and co-founder Phil Knight, lies back on his office couch and utters a single word: “equity.” It’s a bit of a cheeky callback to something that happens even before the movie starts: the appearance of the p…
- By ALICIA RANCILIO - Associated Press
ABC’s “General Hospital” marks its 60th anniversary this week, making it the longest-running scripted show currently in production in the United States. The soap is marking the milestone with a fan favorite storyline, the Nurses Ball, beginning Monday, where the characters put on a formal gala, complete with musical performances, to raise money for charity. The residents of the fictional city of Port Charles dress to the nines and walk a red carpet. Chandra Wilson of "Grey's Anatomy'' makes a guest appearance, portraying a fashion editor. While viewers enjoy the ball, behind the scenes, executive producer Frank Valentini and co-head writers Dan O’Connor and Chris Van Etten focus on storylines for summer and beyond.
- By DONNA EDWARDS - Associated Press
A little-known piece of history is resurfacing 100 years after the luxurious Peking Express train in China was attacked by bandits in the middle of the night. “The Peking Express” by James M. Zimmerman tells the story of the train's derailment and negotiations for the release of hundreds of hostages who were marched across the Chinese countryside. The book draws on firsthand accounts of the Lincheng Outrage and includes pictures, maps and a detailed index. Donna Edwards of The Associated Press says slow moments are balanced by shocks of emotion as the complex situation brings disparate lives together. “The Peking Express” is scheduled for release April 4 from PublicAffairs.
- Christi Carras - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
