The Other Coast

Disney is asking a state judge to dismiss a lawsuit filed by a governing board appointed by Gov. Ron DeSantis to oversee Disney World. The company claimed in its motion on Tuesday that Disney has been the victim of the “weaponizing” powers of government aimed at punishing it for protected speech. Disney’s motion was filed in state court in Orlando. It was the latest twist in legal battles being played out in federal and state courts among the entertainment giant, DeSantis and the Central Florida Tourism Oversight District. The fight is over who controls the special governing district that decides what gets built at Disney World.