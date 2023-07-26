The Other Coast

Phish will play two special shows next month to benefit flood recovery efforts in Vermont and upstate New York. The band, which was formed in Vermont in 1983, says it will play at the Saratoga Performing Arts Center in New York on Aug. 25 and Aug. 26. The band says 100% of net proceeds from all concert and merchandise sales will be directed to a 2023 Flood Recovery Fund that’s part of a foundation it created in 1997. The band says the Fund “will support the many victims and their families, area businesses and nonprofits” recovering from the aftermath of the floods. Phish has been on tour and watched the devastation from afar.