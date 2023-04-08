The Other Coast

World Wrestling Entertainment has apologized for using an image from the Auschwitz concentration camp to promote one of its matches during the first night of WrestleMania 39 last weekend. The image was used in a promotional package for the match between Rey Mysterio and Dominik Mysterio on a preview show. The storyline between father and son included Dominik Mysterio going to jail after being involved in an incident with his father during Christmas. The photo from the concentration camp was replaced by stock footage of barbed wire and an empty jail cell in the promo before the match and in replays.