The Other Coast

- Emily St. Martin - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Jeffrey Carlson, who broke barriers portraying transgender character Zoe in "All My Children," has died. He was 48.
- Jake Sheridan - Chicago Tribune (TNS)
CHICAGO — Chicago police arrested rapper G Herbo on Sunday for allegedly illegally possessing a gun, court records show.
- By MARIA SHERMAN - AP Music Writer
Puerto Rican musician Rauw Alejandro has always had his eye on the future — taking familiar genres and contorting them into something novel. At the beginning of his career, that meant R&B-informed reggaeton when the rest of the industry leaned into “popetón,” a tried-and-true pop formula. His innovation continues on “Playa Saturno,” a surprise spinoff to his 2022 album “Saturno." It's an idyllic soundtrack for a beach party in outer space, The Associated Press' Maria Sherman writes, a collection of songs that demonstrate Alejandro’s keen ear and respect for those performers who laid the path for his success.
- Carlos De Loera - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Usher's Las Vegas residency is one of the hottest tickets in Sin City ... maybe too hot for some people.
- By MARK KENNEDY - AP Entertainment Writer
Wondering if you should choose to accept the latest “Mission: Impossible” entry? Put it another way: Do you really want to disappoint Tom Cruise? On the first day cameras were rolling for “Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning, Part One,” Cruise drove a motorcycle off an actual 4,000-foot Norwegian cliff and parachuted down. He did it for you. The least you can do to repay him is watch his movie, right? If you give in, you’re in for a treat — a heart-pounding, never dragging, mission accomplished that takes audiences from the frozen Bering Sea to the rooftop of Abu Dhabi International Airport.
- Nardine Saad - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Madonna has emerged to update fans on her health and the state of her impending Celebration tour following her hospitalization late last month.
- Mikael Wood - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Ozzy Osbourne is off the bill for October's Power Trip festival.
- Richard Winton - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
LOS ANGELES — Burglars made off with a safe containing more than $1 million in cash and jewels from the home of Tina Knowles-Lawson, the mother of singers Beyoncé and Solange Knowles, a law enforcement source confirmed to The Times on Monday.
- By The Associated Press
Publishers Weekly Best Selling Books for the week ending July 1st
- Brian Niemietz - New York Daily News (TNS)
Former CNN correspondent Saima Mohsin has accused the cable news channel of wrongful dismissal after an injury sustained while on assignment in Israel.
- By ALICIA RANCILIO - Associated Press
Steven Soderbergh's latest project is the series “Full Circle” for Max debuting Thursday. It's about a kidnapping planned to avenge a previous wrong that goes awry. The show features a large cast including Claire Danes, Timothy Olyphant, Zazie Beets and Dennis Quaid. Details are slowly revealed throughout its six episodes. Soderbergh said the show required writing and re-shoots and his cast needed to be fluid to adapt. It’s a story he says with “a lot going on, especially in the first two episodes but it’s going to land you in a very different place than where you started.”
- Rodney Ho - The Atlanta Journal-Constitution (TNS)
ATLANTA — The ever busy Atlanta music mogul Jermaine Dupri has joined forces with hip-hop star Drake and others to create a new documentary on the history of storied Atlanta strip club Magic City.
- James Verniere - Boston Herald (TNS)
In Alice Troughton’s “The Lesson,” a strapping and handsome young man named Liam Sommers (Daryl McCormack, “Peaky Blinders”) (even his name sounds young), an aspiring writer, moves in with the wealthy family of a famous, older and mercurial fellow writer named J.M. Sinclair (Richard E. Grant…
- By BRIAN MELLEY - Associated Press
An aspiring actor who accused Kevin Spacey of being a “vile sexual predator” who drugged and assaulted him has told a London jury he later joked about the incident. The man testified Monday that he was being satirical when he said he might have to resort to having sex with the Oscar winner if he couldn’t find work. He says humor helped him cope with trauma. The man is the fourth alleged victim to accuse the two-time Oscar winner of sex assault between 2001 and 2013. The 63-year-old has pleaded not guilty to 12 charges including sexual and indecent assault.
- Tribune News Service (TNS)
Here are the bestsellers for the week that ended Saturday, July 1, compiled from data from independent and chain bookstores, book wholesalers and independent distributors nationwide, powered by Circana BookScan © 2023 Circana.
- Publishers Weekly - Tribune News Service (TNS)
- Joshua Axelrod - Pittsburgh Post-Gazette (TNS)
The folks behind “Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One” clearly had a lot they wanted to get off their chest about how Hollywood operates. Luckily for cinephiles everywhere, they decided to fold those ideas into the increasingly insane situations Tom Cruise is always more than willi…
- AP
A California judge has dismissed sex charges against a reality TV show doctor and his girlfriend who had been accused of drugging and raping women in a case that drew international attention. Court records show charges of assault with the intent to commit a sexual offense have been dismissed against Dr. Grant Robicheaux and Cerissa Riley. Robicheaux previously appeared on a Bravo TV show called “Online Dating Rituals of the American Male.” The Orange County Register reports that Superior Court Judge Michael Leversen determined there was not sufficient evidence on the sex charges. The pair also faces drug charges and Robicheaux faces weapons charges. They previously pleaded not guilty and are due in court July 19.
- Alexandra Del Rosario - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Travis Scott will drop his latest album in the Egyptian desert.
- By ROB MERRILL - Associated Press
What do you do when your writing career lasts seven decades but you haven’t said everything you once thought about saying? If you’re John McPhee, you crack open your notebooks and give fans a taste of the stories you never wrote. That’s the premise behind “Tabula Rasa,” which the 92-year-old McPhee wryly indicates is “Volume 1.” There are plenty of snippets here that will make readers wish McPhee had indeed delved deeper into particular topics. Some of the best writing in this collection could be considered memoir, says Associated Press critic Rob Merrill.
- Jami Ganz - New York Daily News (TNS)
Jennifer Garner fans have a super reason to celebrate as the “Elektra” star will reprise her role as the Marvel assassin.
- DeAsia Paige - The Atlanta Journal-Constitution (TNS)
ATLANTA — When Takeoff, one-third of the Lawrenceville rap group Migos, died last year, J.R. Outlaw wanted to design a mural in the artist’s honor. Takeoff was one of three people shot outside a Houston bowling alley in November. He was 28.
- By ANDREW DeMILLO - The Associated Press
Nobel Prize-winning physicist Giorgio Parisi walks readers through his research on spin glasses and the history of scientific discoveries in “In a Flight of Starlings: The Wonders of Complex Systems.” In his review, The Associated Press' Andrew DeMillo says Parisi's book avoids making readers feel like they've wandered into a lecture hall. But DeMillo says the book most importantly serves as a forceful argument for scientific literacy. Parisi challenges scientists to do more to demystify their work and to help the public understand its role in culture. DeMillo argues Parisi’s book is a step toward making physics feel more accessible and less like magic.
- By BRUCE DESILVA - Associated Press
In “Sleepless City,” award-winning crime novelist Reed Farrel Coleman introduces Nick Ryan, a New York City cop turned fixer for the metropolis’s power elite. His first assignments: Whitewash the police shooting of two unarmed Black citizens before the truth comes out and provokes more racial violence. Then track down a crooked financier who looted the police union pension fund and get the money back. Associated Press reviewer Bruce DeSilva says the result is a beautifully written portrait of an American city; a fast-paced, tension-laden plot; and a flawed hero willing and able to administer his own brand of justice regardless of personal cost.