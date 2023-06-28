The Other Coast

Commentary: ‘The Idol’ is no ‘Euphoria,’ but it reveals a similar misogyny

  • Lorraine Ali - Los Angeles Times (TNS)

Hate watch alert: there’s just one episode left of “The Idol,” HBO’s salacious pop star drama that became a water-cooler show for all the wrong reasons. The hyped series from “Euphoria” writer and director Sam Levinson and singer the Weeknd (aka Abel Tesfaye) ends its disastrous run next Sun…

Where you can (and can’t) watch 8 of Julian Sands’ most notable movie roles

  • Los Angeles Times staff - Los Angeles Times (TNS)

Julian Sands, whose remains were found Saturday and identified this week five months after he went missing while hiking near Mount Baldy in Southern California, emerged in the 1980s with a cohort of other actors who rode a British cinematic rebirth to Hollywood stardom. Those peers and somet…

Review: 'The Art Thief'

  • Maren Longbella - Star Tribune (TNS)

"The Art Thief" by Michael Finkel; Knopf (230 pages, $28)

Bobby Osborne, bluegrass pioneer, dies at 91

  • Karla Ward - Lexington Herald-Leader (TNS)

LEXINGTON, Ky. — Bobby Osborne, a mandolin player who with his brother Sonny Osborne formed the bluegrass music duo The Osborne Brothers, has died. He was 91.

Netflix slammed for streaming 'Titanic' 'too soon' after submersible disaster

  • Christi Carras - Los Angeles Times (TNS)

James Cameron's "Titanic" is set to return to Netflix on July 1 — a little over a week after it was confirmed that five people had died aboard a submersible diving to the site of the Titanic shipwreck. Some are calling the entertainment company "rude and insensitive" for streaming the title …

Actor Julian Sands died while hiking on California mountain, authorities confirm

  • By ANDREW DALTON - AP Entertainment Writer

Authorities have confirmed that British actor Julian Sands died while hiking on a Southern California mountain. The San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department said Tuesday that remains found by hikers have been identified as the 65-year-old Sands, who went missing in January. Sands starred in many acclaimed films of the 1980s and 90s, including the 1985 British romance “A Room With a View” opposite Helena Bonham Carter. He also appeared in the films “Arachnophobia,” “Naked Lunch,” “Boxing Helena” and “Leaving Las Vegas.” Sands made regular guest appearances on television series including “24,” “Dexter” and “Smallville.”