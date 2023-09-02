The Other Coast

Sports
  • By BETH HARRIS - AP Sports Writer

Natalia Bryant threw out the first pitch before the Los Angeles Dodgers hosted the Atlanta Braves on a night honoring the Lakers franchise for which her father Kobe starred. The 20-year-old student at the University of Southern California tossed the ball from in front of the mound. It took one bounce and went into the glove of Dodgers All-Star Mookie Betts, who was handling catching duties. Betts wore Kobe Bryant's No. 24 jersey over his uniform. Bryant was joined by her mother, Vanessa, and younger sisters. Kobe Bryant and daughter Gianna, along with seven others, were killed in a helicopter crash in 2020.

  • By DAVID BAUDER and JOE REEDY - Associated Press Writers

A dispute between Disney and Charter Communications has left nearly 15 million Spectrum TV cable television subscribers without some of their favorite networks. Sports fans are feeling it most acutely: The ESPN networks are off the air for the start of the college football season and during the U.S. Open tennis tournament. The cable company said Friday that a short-term extension to restore the network was rejected. These disputes are not uncommon but typically involve how much money a cable system must pay to carry certain networks. Charter says it needs more flexibility in what customers are offered at a time so many people are cutting the cable TV cord.

  • By JONATHAN MATTISE - Associated Press

A federal judge has ruled law enforcement officials can’t use a Tennessee law that strictly limits drag shows to interfere with a local Pride festival this weekend. A U.S. district judge in Knoxville ordered District Attorney Ryan Desmond and other local law enforcement officials not to enforce the state law or to interfere with the Blount County Pride festival scheduled for Saturday. Event organizers sued after Desmond warned them he intends to enforce the new statute. Earlier this year, a federal judge across the state in Memphis ruled Tennessee’s so-called anti-drag show law was unconstitutional.

Kroy Biermann asks judge to force sale of Georgia mansion with Kim Zolciak

  • Rodney Ho - The Atlanta Journal-Constitution (TNS)

ATLANTA — Former Atlanta Falcon Kroy Biermann, who last month filed for divorce a second time from reality star and estranged spouse Kim Zolciak, has asked a superior court judge in Fulton County to grant permission for him to sell their pricey Alpharetta mansion, according to court papers r…

Telluride reviews: 'All of Us Strangers' soars, but 'Saltburn' barely leaves a mark

  • Justin Chang - Los Angeles Times (TNS)

TELLURIDE, Colo. — A film festival is a small world, and few worlds feel smaller, or more disarmingly intimate, than the one that comes together here in Telluride every fall. For a few days stretching into Labor Day weekend, filmmakers, decision-makers, cinephiles and more than a few enterta…

TV review: 'Disenchantment' provides a happy ending for strong, independent women

  • Neal Justin - Star Tribune (TNS)

Cartoonist Matt Groening is best known for creating Bart and Homer Simpson, two numbskulls whose collective brain power couldn't handle basic algebra. All the smarts in the family went to Lisa. The most heroic character in "Futurama," which just returned after a nearly decadelong break, is L…