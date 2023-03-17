The Other Coast

Paris Hilton is sharing her life story in “Paris Hilton: The Memoir,” a new book detailing the ups and downs of her public and private life. Hilton became famous as a teen living in New York with her parents at the Waldorf Astoria where she became a gossip column staple. She revealed in a 2020 documentary, “This is Paris,” and in more detail in her book, that she was sent by her parents to multiple facilities for troubled teens but experienced mental and physical abuse. Hilton says, she crafted a party girl persona with a high-pitched voice to deflect pain. In an interview, Hilton talks about why she felt it was the right time to release a book.