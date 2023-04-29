The Other Coast

The following are today’s and Sunday’s television listings for the local PBS stations:
- By GREG BEACHAM - AP Sports Writer
Los Angeles Lakers superfan Jack Nicholson was back at courtside Friday night when his team hosted the Memphis Grizzlies in Game 6 of their first-round playoff series. The 86-year-old Nicholson was back in the Lakers’ downtown arena for the first time since last season’s opening game in October 2021. The three-time Academy Award-winning actor sat in his usual seats near the opposing bench alongside his son, Ray. Nicholson was a fixture in the last half-century of Lakers history, cheering on the team during several eras of success after getting season tickets in 1970.
Eric Clapton and Nathan East endorse Cream of Clapton Band, which features East’s son and Clapton’s nephew
- George Varga - The San Diego Union-Tribune (TNS)
SAN DIEGO — Eric Clapton and San Diego-bred bass great Nathan East might seem unlikely to endorse a tribute band devoted to the music of Clapton’s solo career and Cream, the pioneering power trio that propelled the English guitar legend to stardom in the 1960s.
- Karu F. Daniels - New York Daily News (TNS)
Smokey Robinson is singing like a bird about an old-school romance with Diana Ross.
- Jonah Valdez - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Michael J. Fox had recently been thinking about the mortality associated with Parkinson's, the disease he's dealt with for the last 30 years.
- Anousha Sakoui - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
LOS ANGELES — As talks between writers and the major studios come down to the wire, a deal to negotiate a new contract that would avoid Hollywood's first strike in 15 years remains elusive, according to three people with knowledge of the talks.
- Nardine Saad - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Are you there, time? It's her, Judy Blume. And the cherished author has no problem with you.
- By DAVID BRANDT - AP Sports Writer
The NBA’s Phoenix Suns and WNBA’s Phoenix Mercury announced a new media rights deal that could pave the way for local sports broadcasts following the much-publicized struggles of regional sports networks. The Suns have partnered with Gray Television Inc., which includes three local TV affiliates, and Kiswe, which provides live streaming. Suns and Mercury games will be available for nearly 2.8 million households in Arizona, which the teams say more than triples the current number of Arizona homes both teams can reach. Games will be available in the Phoenix, Tucson and Yuma media markets.
- By GARY GERARD HAMILTON - Associated Press
“Stone Cold” Steve Austin missed out on many seemingly mundane experiences during his legendary, bloodied, broken-bodied rise to becoming one of the most popular wrestlers of all time. But the six-time WWE champion is making up for lost time with his new reality series, “Stone Cold Takes on America.” The A&E series, premiering Sunday at 10 p.m. EDT, gives a glimpse into Austin’s post-wrestling lighter side—without his “Stone Cold” character—as he attempts to conquer activities like to bartending, bowling against seniors and live TV weather forecasting. “I was just trying to perform a job the best that I could...on one hour of training,” said the WWE Hall of Famer. "I don’t like to use the word vulnerable, but I guess I’m a little bit more vulnerable than Stone Cold.”
- Jonah Valdez - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
After a three-week break, Dylan Mulvaney is back on social media.
- By The Associated Press
This week’s new entertainment releases include an album from Ed Sheeran, Woody Harrelson and Justin Theroux co-starring in the comic Watergate-era series “White House Plumbers” for HBO, and Netflix hoping to convince Jewish singles to settle down in the series “Jewish Matchmaking.” Pete Davidson stars in a semi-autobiographical comedy series about navigating family, fame and relationships in “Bupkis,” which he executive produced and wrote, while Tom Hanks plays a man whose suicide plans keep getting foiled by the needs of his neighbors in “A Man Called Otto,” streaming on Netflix.
- Charles McNulty - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
NEW YORK — "Prima Facie," the one-woman play starring Jodie Comer now on Broadway, forensically examines the way rape survivors are put through the wringer by the judicial system. It's an ideal guide for understanding what E. Jean Carroll is up against in the civil trial against Donald Trump…
- Justin Chang - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Let's run the numbers: "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3" is the third movie in a trilogy (duh), the second Marvel movie to be released this year (yawn), the 32nd movie in the overall Marvel Cinematic Universe (sigh) and, as hyper-aware fans doubtless already know, the first of those 32 MCU mo…
- Alexandra Del Rosario - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Rihanna, who is several months pregnant with her second child, is putting in the work, work, work for her next Hollywood project.
- AP
A former Florida school principal who was forced to resign after students were shown an image of Michelangelo’s iconic statue of a nude David has viewed the masterpiece in person. The director of the Accademia Gallery in Florence said Hope Carrasquilla, her husband and two children, came to see the sculpture on Friday, right after they arrived in the city. Carrasquilla stepped down as principal of the school in Tallahassee, Florida, last month after one parent claimed the towering sculpture was pornographic. Others complained they weren't forewarned it would be shown. Its image was shown during a lesson featuring the Renaissance artwork. Gallery Director Cecilie Hollberg said in a statement that the ex-principal will find “welcome and solidarity” in Florence.
- Nardine Saad - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Syndicated talk-show host Jerry Springer died Thursday of pancreatic cancer, according to his longtime friend and family spokesman.
- By JAKE COYLE - AP Film Writer
When Peter Quill pressed play on Redbone’s “Come and Get Your Love” in “Guardians of the Galaxy,” it would have been hard to imagine that James Gunn’s space opera would lead to something as sincere, poignant and kinda cornball as the trilogy-ending “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.” “Come and get your love” has turned out to be a legit invitation, writes Associated Press Film Writer Jake Coyle in his review. “Vol. 3” is a messy and overstuffed finale. But it's got heart. Gunn has taken a woebegone B-team or C-team of comic book oddballs and cast them into a cosmic tapestry of weirdos and misfits, ranging wildly in size, shape, color and dancing ability.
- Rodney Ho - The Atlanta Journal-Constitution (TNS)
ATLANTA — George Foreman, 74, is known today as much for his beloved grill as he is for his boxing exploits.
- By MARK KENNEDY - AP Entertainment Writer
Smokey Robinson’s new album “Gasms” finds the 83-year-old in a frisky mood, with the Motown icon writing a collection for the bedroom, with yearning across its nine tracks. Just a few titles alone hint at that: “Beside You,” “I Wanna Know Your Body” and “How You Make Me Feel.” The album has a bit of old and new, with songs like “I Keep Calling You” and “Roll Around” written years ago melded with newer tunes. He admits it’s his most blatantly sexy collection and that jumps out with the title track, in which he tells his lover “You give me gasms.”
- Emily St. Martin - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
When it comes to Kim Kardashian's transition to acting, Sharon Stone and Patti LuPone definitely give a damn.
- Todd Martens - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
LOS ANGELES — "Star Wars" in 2023 is sprawling, a franchise with numerous animated and live-action streaming series, books and theme park lands. I suspect that most fans who are interested in the brand pick and choose their spots, rather than try to keep up with it all. My favorite element o…