The Other Coast

Hollywood writers, slamming 'gig economy,' to go on strike

  • By JAKE COYLE - AP Film Writer

Television and movie writers declared that they will launch an industrywide strike for the first time in 15 years, as Hollywood girded for a walkout with potentially widespread ramifications in a fight over fair pay in the streaming era. The Writers Guild of America said late Monday that its 11,500 unionized screenwriters will head to the picket lines Tuesday. Negotiations between studios and the writers, which began in March, failed to reach a new contract before the writers’ current deal expired just after midnight, at 12:01 a.m. PST Tuesday. The labor dispute could have a cascading effect on TV and film productions depending on how long the strike goes on.

Comcast pulls NFL Network after carriage agreement expires

  • AP

Comcast subscribers aren’t able to view NFL Network after the cable company pulled the channel when its carriage agreement expired. The move comes two days after the conclusion of the NFL draft. Both sides still have time to reach an agreement before the start of training camps throughout the league in late July. The NFL is expected to announce its regular-season schedule on May 11.

Serena Williams, Karlie Kloss reveal pregnancies at Met Gala

  • AP

Move over Instagram (or Snapchat) — the Met Gala was the place to announce pregnancies, at least if you’re Serena Williams or Karlie Kloss. The tennis legend and supermodel each revealed their pregnancies in interviews on the Met Gala’s not-so-red carpet Monday night. Williams’ announcement had particular poignance given that she stepped away from tennis last year, saying she had to in order to have a second child. Williams and husband Alexis Ohanian also have a 5-year-old daughter, Olympia. Kloss and husband Josh Kushner have a 2-year-old son, Levi.

Louisiana's film tax credit program could last until 2035

  • By SARA CLINE - The Associated Press

Louisiana lawmakers passed a bill in the House Monday that would extend the state's motion picture tax credit program until 2035. The legislation, which advances to the Senate next, would allocate $150 million a year to film tax breaks. Opponents say that it is time for the incentive program to expire, slamming it for returning only pennies on the dollar to the state treasury. Critics say the money to fund the film tax breaks would be better spent in financially struggling sectors of the state budget, including education, infrastructure and law enforcement positions.

Ryan Reynolds, Snoop Dogg in mix to buy Ottawa's NHL team?

  • AP

There appears to be celebrity interest in buying the National Hockey League team in Ottawa. Rap impresario Snoop Dogg said in an Instagram post that he was “looking forward” to being part of a bid by Los Angeles-based businessman Neko Sparks, who would be the first Black owner of an NHL team. Actor Ryan Reynolds is also reportedly involved in a bid for the Senators. The team says a “condition of any sale” is keeping the Senators in Ottawa. A recent valuation from sports-business news outlet Sportico listed the Senators at $655 million.

‘White House Plumbers’ exploits absurdities of Watergate

  • By KRYSTA FAURIA - Associated Press

In May 2017, comedian John Oliver tauntingly coined the phrase “Stupid Watergate” to refer to then-President Donald Trump’s ever-growing list of scandals at the time, including his reported dealings with Russia, the investigation into Michael Flynn and his firing of former FBI Director James Comey. But if there’s a thesis to “White House Plumbers,” the new HBO political drama series which premieres Monday, it’s that the Watergate scandal orchestrated and carried out under President Richard Nixon’s administration was in fact “Stupid Watergate." It tells the story of two historical figures, ex-CIA officer E. Howard Hunt (Woody Harrelson) and former FBI agent G. Gordon Liddy (Justin Theroux), who organize and execute the break in.

CNN says Trump to appear in New Hampshire town hall

  • AP

CNN says former President Donald Trump will participate in a town hall forum next week from New Hampshire. Kaitlan Collins will moderate the event at St. Anselm's College, as Trump takes questions from Republicans and people who plan to participate in a 2024 GOP primary. Trump made CNN a frequent target of criticism while he was president. But the booking is a sign that he's trying to reach beyond Republicans to potential general election voters. The Trump campaign had no immediate comment on the announcement. It promises to be an attention-getting event for CNN, which has been trying to get more Republicans to appear on the network under its new management.

Gwyneth Paltrow denied attorneys' fees in ski crash lawsuit

  • By SAM METZ - Associated Press

Gwyneth Paltrow will not recoup attorneys' fees she paid to defend herself against a lawsuit over a 2016 collision with a 76-year-old man at a posh Utah ski resort. In a judgment published on Saturday, the court affirmed the jury's verdict finding Paltrow not at fault for the collision with Terry Sanderson. It said Sanderson would not be required to pay Paltrow's attorney fees and he agreed not to appeal the verdict. The judgment brings an end to the closely watched celebrity trial, four years after the initial lawsuit was filed and seven years after the ski crash in question.

Review: In 'Homegrown,' Jeffrey Toobin looks at far right

  • By ANDREW DeMILLO - Associated Press

Jeffrey Toobin gives an authoritative account of the 1995 Oklahoma City bombing in “Homegrown: Timothy McVeigh and the Rise of Right-Wing Extremism.” The Associated Press' Andrew DeMillo says Toobin's account is even more gripping because Toobin connects the bombing to an extremist movement that has grow in the Internet age. The book includes fresh interviews from figures that include former President Bill Clinton and Toobin had access to papers McVeigh's attorney donated to the University of Texas. That material creates a detailed history of McVeigh and shows how he connected with coconspirator Terry Nichols and extremist voices as he planned the attack.

Review: Actor Minka Kelly bares all in stunning new memoir

  • By MIKE HOUSEHOLDER - Associated Press

Actor Minka Kelly pulls back the curtain on her deeply traumatic early life in a new memoir. Associated Press reviewer Mike Householder says “Tell Me Everything” is much more than just a title. It’s a promise from Kelly to her readers. The 42-year-old actor recounts dancing at peep shows, suffering a beating at the hands of her stepfather and being coerced into making a sex tape. At its center, though, “Tell Me Everything” is about Kelly’s relationship with her late mother, an exotic dancer who struggled with addiction and had difficulty making ends meet.

Pas de chat: Lagerfeld's cat Choupette won't be at Met Gala

  • By LEANNE ITALIE - Associated Press

Karl Lagerfeld’s fluffy pampered cat, Choupette, was a star in her own right. But an Instagram post on Monday revealed she'll stay in France instead of attending the Met Gala. The white Birmin has creamy markings akin to baked Alaska and stunning blue eyes. She was born Aug. 15, 2011. At 10 weeks or so, she was given to Baptiste Giabiconi, one of Lagerfeld’s model friends in Paris. Giabiconi asked Lagerfeld to take the cat while he was on holiday. Besotted, the designer kept her as his own and quickly turned Choupette into a pampered international star. She had her own maids, bodyguards, custom Louis Vuitton carriers, silver bowls and a jet-set lifestyle.

The 10 best things we saw at Willie Nelson’s 90th birthday concert

  • Mikael Wood and Erin Osmon - Los Angeles Times (TNS)

LOS ANGELES — It’s not much of an exaggeration — and yet it defies logic — to say that you could trace the history of American music’s past 100 years during the two nights of Willie Nelson 90: Long Story Short at the Hollywood Bowl this weekend.