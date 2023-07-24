The Other Coast

Jason Aldean slams ‘Try That In A Small Town’ critics, blasts ‘cancel culture’ at Cincinnati show before cheering crowd
- Evan Rosen - New York Daily News (TNS)
-
In his first performance since the “Try That in a Small Town” controversy, Jason Aldean hit back against critics of the song.
- By AYESHA MIR - Associated Press
-
It’s last call for New York City’s celebration of baring it all. Sunday’s Bodypainting Day will be the final edition after more than a decade of artists turning nude bodies into works of art. Organizer Andy Golub expects more than 50 people will be painted during four hours of body painting in Manhattan’s Union Square. He said he decided this year’s event would be the last because it’s time to “move on and clear that plate.” Golub, an artist and free speech activist whose been painting on nude models since 2007, started Bodypainting Day to underscore that nudity for artistic purposes is legal in New York City.
- Christi Carras - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
This "Barbie" just scored the biggest domestic opening weekend of 2023.
- By EDNA TARIGAN - Associated Press
-
British pop rock band The 1975 has announced it was canceling its shows in Jakarta and Taipei after the Malaysian government cut short a music festival, a day before, as the band’s lead singer slammed the country’s anti-gay laws and kissed a male bandmate during their performance. The 1975 was scheduled to have a performance at We The Fest, Indonesia’s annual summer music festival, in Jakarta on Sunday night. The group said on Sunday they regret announcing that their forthcoming shows in Jakarta and Taipei will no longer be going ahead as planned “due to the current circumstances”
- Jami Ganz - New York Daily News (TNS)
-
Conservatives aren’t playing with “Barbie,” with many on the right slamming the colorful blockbuster as a “woke ... flaming garbage heap.”
Tony Bennett’s wife and son share touching tribute after death: ‘He delighted in making people happy’
- Jami Ganz - New York Daily News (TNS)
-
Tony Bennett’s legacy is being remembered by his grieving family, following the New York icon’s death on Friday at age 96.
- AP
-
The United States’ 3-0 victory over Vietnam in the Women’s World Cup drew 6.26 million viewers, making it the most-watched soccer telecast in the U.S. since last year’s Men’s World Cup final. It is also the largest combined English- and Spanish-language audience for a U.S. women’s group stage match. Saturday afternoon’s match in Auckland, New Zealand — which kicked off at 9 p.m. EDT Friday night — averaged 5,261,000 viewers on Fox, making it the second-most watched group stage telecast since Fox started covering it in 2015. The Spanish-language audience of 1 million across Telemundo, Peacock, Universo and Telemundo streaming platforms was the most-watched for a group-stage match.
- PA Media/dpa (TNS)
-
LONDON — A Malaysian festival has announced that the event has been canceled following the "controversial conduct and remarks" made by Matty Healy while he performed with his band "The 1975."
- Steven Vargas - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
Actor Jamie Foxx opened up about an unspecified medical emergency for the first time since the health complication landed him in the hospital in April.
- Sun Sentinel
-
A deadlocked jury has prompted a mistrial in the double murder trial of rapper YNW Melly in South Florida. The panel could not reach a unanimous verdict Saturday after three days of deliberations. Broward County prosecutors, who had been seeking the death penalty, can choose to retry the case with a new jury. Prosecutors said in closing arguments Thursday that the fatal shots in the 2018 deaths of two of Melly's friends were fired from inside a Jeep where Melly and the others were sitting. Defense lawyers noted in closing arguments that the gun used in the fatal shootings of Anthony Williams and Christopher Thomas Jr. was never recovered. They also said YNW Melly, whose legal name is Jamell Demons, had no apparent motive for the crime.
- Jami Ganz - New York Daily News (TNS)
-
Jamie Foxx looks to be on the mend, returning to work in the wake of his recent mystery health scare that landed him in the hospital.
- Carlos De Loera - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
Don't expect the 1975 to make stops in Malaysia any time soon.
The following are today’s and Sunday’s television listings for the local PBS stations: