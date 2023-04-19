The Other Coast

The Other Coast
Vermont capital springs to life through poetry each April

  • By LISA RATHKE - Associated Press

Each April, the country’s smallest capital city goes all out to celebrate poetry.  Storefronts and restaurant windows around Montpelier, Vermont, are graced with poems written by Vermonters of all ages, poets read their works aloud at events, poetry workshops meet and, this year, the Kellogg Hubbard Library in Montpelier hosted its first poetry parade. Other cities around the country celebrate National Poetry Month in their own way. West Hollywood, California, is holding a poetry “spa day,” the New York Public Library hosts free workshops and the winning poems from a contest in Alexandria, Virginia, are displayed on city buses and trolleys in April and May.

Coroner: Aaron Carter drowned in tub due to drug, inhalant
Coroner: Aaron Carter drowned in tub due to drug, inhalant

  • AP

A coroner's report says singer and rapper Aaron Carter accidentally drowned in his bathtub due to sedatives he’d taken and gas used in spray cleaners that he had inhaled. Carter, the younger brother of the Backstreet Boys’ Nick Carter, was found submerged and dead in the bathtub of his home in Lancaster, California, on Nov. 5. According to the autopsy report from the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner, a medical sedative was found in his system, as was a compressed gas that the coroner says is commonly used as a propellant in air spray cleaners. The report says the gas “can induce feelings of euphoria when inhaled.”

Attorney: Assault charge against German rapper dismissed

  • AP

A defense attorney says an assault charge against German rapper Marteria has been dismissed. Lawyer Robert DeCurtins told The Charlotte Observer that the Mecklenburg County prosecutor's office dismissed the charge on Tuesday. The 41-year-old rapper was not in court. According to public records, the singer, whose real name is Marten Laciny, was arrested on March 30. DeCurtins says Marteria and his accuser, who is from Berlin, were visiting Charlotte for a basketball game. It wasn’t clear why the charges were dismissed. DeCurtins said prosecutors consider several factors when deciding to press or dismiss charges. Marteria hits include “Lila Wolken.”

Fake AI-generated Drake/the Weeknd song pulled from streaming services

  • Kenan Draughorne - Los Angeles Times (TNS)

On Monday, Drake's new song "Search & Rescue" debuted at No. 2 on the Billboard Hot 100. But another track featuring his and the Weeknd's vocals has stolen some of its thunder: "Heart on My Sleeve," a song created by artificial intelligence that replicated their vocal likenesses.

Apple-Top Podcasts

  • By The Associated Press

Apple Music – Top Podcasts Week ending 4/16/2023

Netflix to bring down the curtain on its DVD-by-mail service

  • By MICHAEL LIEDTKE - AP Technology Writer

Netflix is poised to shut down the DVD-by-mail rental service that set the stage for its trailblazing video streaming service. The move will end an era that began a quarter century ago when delivering discs through the mail was considered a revolutionary concept. The DVD service still delivers films and TV shows in the red-and-white envelopes that once served as Netflix’s emblem. But the California company says it plans to mail its final discs on September 29. Netflix ended last year with nearly 231 million worldwide subscribers to its video streaming service. It stopped disclosing how many people still pay for DVD-by-mail delivery years ago as that part its business steadily shrank.

Behind scenes, Schwartz-Morini guiding force for Coach Prime
Sports
AP

Behind scenes, Schwartz-Morini guiding force for Coach Prime

  • By PAT GRAHAM - AP Sports Writer

One of Deion Sanders' most trusted business associates and friends is Constance Schwartz-Morini. Working behind the scenes, she is the guiding force in his evolution from “Prime Time” to “Coach Prime.” She played a big part in persuading Sanders to coach at the college level. She also helped broker the deal that brought him to Colorado. Schwartz-Morini also works with some of the most recognizable names in the world of sports and entertainment, including “Good Morning America” host and former NFL star Michael Strahan and rapper Wiz Khalifa.