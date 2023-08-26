The Other Coast

- Karu F. Daniels - New York Daily News (TNS)
Academy Award winner Sandra Bullock is “grateful” for the love and compassion she has received after the recent death of her longtime partner, Bryan Randall, following a three-year battle with ALS.
More than a week after former NFL player Michael Oher filed a petition that challenged the accuracy of the Oscar-winning film about his life, producers are attempting to set the record straight.
- Emily St. Martin - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Former One Direction member Liam Payne announced that he has postponed his South American tour after he was hospitalized for a "serious kidney infection."
Lizzo hired Marty Singer, Hollywood's favorite attack dog. Here's a closer look at his A-list resume
- Emily St. Martin - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
LOS ANGELES — As Lizzo gears up to fight a hostile-workplace lawsuit filed by three former dancers who say they were subjected to sexual harassment and discrimination, she's hired notorious Hollywood attorney Martin D. Singer, aka Marty Singer. His work with his A-list client roster earned h…
- By ELISE RYAN - Associated Press
British pop singer Maisie Peters' tour in the U.S. and Canada follows the June release of her sophomore album “The Good Witch.” Interwoven are five dates opening for Ed Sheeran, who signed Peters to his Gingerbread Man Records in 2021, and who she has already opened for in Europe, Asia and Australia. But New York’s Radio City Music Hall presented a new achievement as her biggest headlining show so far. She called the experience “very surreal" in an interview with The Associated Press. Peters will play with Sheeran for the first time on this leg of his tour on Saturday in Seattle.
- Jami Ganz - New York Daily News (TNS)
Actress Hersha Parady, known for her heartwarming role of schoolteacher Alice Garvey on “Little House on the Prairie,” died Wednesday. She was 78.
- Alexandra Del Rosario - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
LOS ANGELES — 4PM in Calabasas? More like 4 a.m. in West Hollywood.
- Neal Justin - Star Tribune (TNS)
'Archer'
- Emily St. Martin - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Alyson Stoner revealed they were "uncomfortable" experiencing their first kiss on camera at 12 years old.
Carlos Santana apology for ‘insensitive comments’ about trans people deleted from Facebook after 12 hours
- Muri Assunção - New York Daily News (TNS)
NEW YORK — Carlos Santana’s apology to the transgender community over a recent speech slammed as “transphobic” and “bigoted” appears to have been deleted from Facebook, about 12 hours after it was initially posted.
- Emily St. Martin - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
The one where former "Friends" writer Patty Lin reveals that the sitcom's writers room wasn't so friendly.
- Jami Ganz - New York Daily News (TNS)
Britney Spears’ friends say she knew her marriage to Sam Asghari was doomed — and feel the pop star is “better off” without him.
- AP
Top 20 Global Concert Tours from Pollstar Week of 8/28/2023
- By BRIAN MELLEY - Associated Press
The director of the British Museum says he's stepping down immediately amid investigations into the theft or disappearance of hundreds of items from its massive collection, including gold jewelry, semi-precious gems and antiquities dating to the 15th century B.C. Hartwig Fischer says he's resigning now, rather than waiting until next year, as he had originally planned. He says his presence has become a distraction after questions were raised recently about whether the museum took warnings of the thefts seriously. Two years ago, an art dealer contacted museum officials to report that he suspected items from the collection were being peddled online.
- Carlos De Loera - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
[Content warning: This story includes discussions of eating disorders.]
- James Verniere - Boston Herald (TNS)
An inspirational, baseball-centric, 1960s-'70s-era tale based on the true story of Rickey Hill (Colin Ford, TV’s “Walker” as an adult), “The Hill” features an oxygen-depleting, central performance by 69-year-old Dennis Quaid (“The Right Stuff”) as Rickey’s bullying Baptist pastor father James Hill.
Carlos Santana goes on an anti-trans rant onstage: 'A woman is a woman and a man is a man — that's it'
- Carlos De Loera - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Carlos Santana recently decided to take a break during his concert in Atlantic City, New Jersey, to deliver anti-trans comments.
Review: Joni Mitchell's surprise performance at Hollywood Bowl Wayne Shorter tribute earns standing ovation
- George Varga - The San Diego Union-Tribune (TNS)
LOS ANGELES — Joni Mitchell earned a standing ovation at the Hollywood Bowl Wednesday night after her surprise vocal cameo at an all-star concert honoring jazz visionary Wayne Shorter, who died March 2 at the age of 89.
- Nardine Saad - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Selena Gomez almost didn't sing her boppy 2011 self-love anthem, "Who Says."
Gwyneth Paltrow's 'Shallow Hal' body double says she 'hated' her body by the end of filming and was left with eating disorders
- Carlos De Loera - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
[Content warning: This story includes descriptions of eating disorders.]
- Alexandra Del Rosario - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Reality TV stars Charity Lawson and Dotun Olubeko just turned a new chapter in their love story, and they made a little bit of "Bachelorette" history while doing so.