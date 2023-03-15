The Other Coast

The Other Coast
Review: How Miley Cyrus got her groove back

  • Mikael Wood - Los Angeles Times (TNS)

A decade and a half after she started making records — first as her Disney Channel alter ego, Hannah Montana, then as herself (or maybe "herself") — Miley Cyrus on her eighth studio album sounds like a woman looking back at everywhere she's been, both musically and emotionally, and assessing…

Mexican pop stars join forces in support of California relief efforts

  • Jim Harrington - The Mercury News (TNS)

SAN JOSE, Calif. — Mexican pop music megastars Mana and Alejandro Fernandez — two acts whose combined worldwide album sales clock in at well over 50 million — are joining forces with promoter Live Nation to aid Pajaro Valley flood victims.

Ahead of his Pittsburgh Symphony appearance, 'White Lotus' and 'Amadeus' actor F. Murray Abraham discusses musicality in acting

  • Jeremy Reynolds - Pittsburgh Post-Gazette (TNS)

PITTSBURGH — To HBO streamers, he’s the Bert, the out-of-touch, rascally grandfather on the comedy-drama murder mystery “White Lotus.” To Marvel’s followers, he’s the voice of the Egyptian god Khonshu in the Disney+ show “Moon Knight,” a massive, masked figure realized with CGI. To crime dra…

Review: 'The Nature Book,' by Tom Comitta

  • Joseph Holt - Star Tribune (TNS)

FICTION: Tom Comitta weaves canonical descriptions of the natural world into a rich, sweeping fictional narrative — lyrically vast and uniquely thrilling.

When will Gillian Flynn write the next ‘Gone Girl’? Later. She’s a publisher now

  • Christopher Borrelli - Chicago Tribune (TNS)

CHICAGO — Margot Douaihy reached Chicago's Lincoln Park in a roundabout way. She grew up in Scranton, Pennsylvania. She came from a religious family and a long line of clergy. She went to Catholic school, but as she got older, Douaihy felt distanced from the church. She was queer and in the …

AP PHOTOS: Behind the runway glamour, a fashion army at work

  • By RAFIQ MAQBOOL - Associated Press

MUMBAI, India (AP) — From the front-row seats, fashion shows could be mistaken for a spectacular party with models sashaying down the ramp in stunning ensembles. But this confluence of fashion, designers, celebrities and buyers is hardly possible without an army of people furiously working b…

Bally Sports owner files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy

  • By JOE REEDY - AP Sports Writer

Diamond Sports Group, the largest owner of regional sports networks, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection on Tuesday. The move came after it missed a $140 million interest payment last month. Diamond owns 19 networks under the Bally Sports banner. Those networks have the rights to 42 professional teams — 14 baseball, 16 NBA and 12 NHL. The company said in a release Tuesday night that it expects to continue to operate during the bankruptcy process and that coverage of games should not be affected.

Miami goes country with new music festival

  • AP

Already considered a hub for Latin, hip hop and electronic music, now Miami is going country. Tickets for the Country Bay Music Festival went on sale Tuesday. The event is scheduled for Nov. 11-12 at the historic Miami Marine Stadium, just southeast of downtown on Virginia Key in Biscayne Bay. Headliners scheduled for the Country Bay Music Festival are Thomas Rhett, Sam Hunt, Chris Young, Lee Brice and Lainey Wilson. Besides hosting one of the largest country music events ever to hit Miami, the festival will also include a country-themed bar, games, food, line dancing, a mechanical bull and a giant Ferris wheel. The festival will also offer fans the opportunity to attend the event by boat or yacht with an anchorage access pass.