The Other Coast

- By MAE ANDERSON - Associated Press
-
For decades, a giant, inflatable rat with beady eyes, sharp teeth and a pustule-covered belly has been looming over union protests, drawing attention to construction sites or buildings with labor disputes. Over the decades, Scabby the Rat has become an icon at the site of labor disputes and weathered multiple legal challenges. Now Scabby's challenge is staying relevant in the age of new technology and social media. Scabby has a Facebook page, and QR codes that give people information about campaigns. But younger people often don’t always know what the rat symbolizes.
- Karu F. Daniels - New York Daily News (TNS)
-
Johnny Depp is breathing in the sweet smell of success.
- Emily St. Martin - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
"The Bear" star Jeremy Allen White and actor Addison Timlin are splitting up.
- Alexandra Del Rosario - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
The summer belongs to Janelle Monáe and Janelle Monáe only. Sorry, those are the rules.
- Adam Graham - The Detroit News (TNS)
-
The "Book Club" is back in session, Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez are together in spirit in a pair of trashy new action movies, and Michael J. Fox is telling his story from his perspective.
- John Katsilometes - Las Vegas Review-Journal (TNS)
-
LAS VEGAS — U2 is spending the holiday season at The MSG Sphere.
- Nardine Saad - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
Jamie Foxx’s daughter is shutting down rampant rumors about the “Ray” Oscar winner’s recent hospitalization, providing the latest definitive update on his mysterious “medical complication” last month.
- John Katsilometes - Las Vegas Review-Journal (TNS)
-
LAS VEGAS — Nearing age 90, Frankie Valli is a Las Vegas resident headliner.
- Jonah Valdez - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
The name of Rihanna’s child was revealed this week, nearly a year after the boy’s birth.
- Nardine Saad - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
Dolly Parton has officially entered her rock star era.
- AP
-
LIVERPOOL, England. (AP) — The Eurovision Song Contest field has been narrowed to the 26 acts who will sing their hearts out Saturday for a chance at glory and national bragging rights.
- Moira Macdonald - The Seattle Times (TNS)
-
SEATTLE — It took a while, but yes: Cinerama is, finally, coming back.
- Alexandra Del Rosario - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
ABC News has unveiled a new "Good Morning America" hosting duo nearly four months after parting ways with T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach over their controversial off-screen romance.
- Jen Yamato - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
LOS ANGELES — One year ago, Louis Leterrier was in Los Angeles finishing a project when he received the late-night call that would change his fate. Surely it was a mistake, he thought. Had the head of Universal accidentally butt-dialed him?
- Emily St. Martin - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
The beloved PBS children's program "Sesame Street" introduced its first Filipino American Muppet during a Sunday episode.
- Mark Olsen - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
With her lively, unpredictable performances, Margaret Qualley has become one of today's most vivid screen presences. She has been nominated for Emmys for her roles in "Fosse/Verdon" and "Maid" and has also appeared in films such as Quentin Tarantino's "Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood," Claire…
- By MARK KENNEDY - AP Entertainment Writer
-
Jeremy Strong is going from a corporate boardroom on TV to a whistleblower on Broadway. The actor who plays Kendall Roy in the HBO television series “Succession” has signed on to play a man who tries to expose water contamination in a Norwegian spa town in Henrik Ibsen’s 1882 play “An Enemy of the People.” The play has had a rewrite from Amy Herzog, whose adaptation of Ibsen’s “A Doll’s House” just won a Tony nomination. Producers say "An Enemy of the People'' will premiere on Broadway in early 2024 at a theater to be revealed later. The rest of the cast will be announced later.
- By SIAN WATSON - Associated Press
-
After two decades in the spotlight, the Jonas Brothers are still chasing butterflies. Joe, Kevin and Nick Jonas are releasing their sixth studio record “The Album” on Friday, before embarking on an U.S. tour in August. Nick says the band of brothers are putting themselves in new positions so they can feel “butterflies and excitement” before stepping onstage. Their tour will kick off at Yankee Stadium on Aug. 12. With young families, they're “quicker to return home” and also plan to prioritize mental health to avoid burnout.
- James Verniere - Boston Herald (TNS)
-
Unfolding in a linguistic Tower of Babel and featuring a swirling mixture of mostly European DNA, Cristian Mungiu’s Palme d’Or nomiee “R.M.N.” (Romanian abbreviation for “Magnetic Resonance Imaging”) kicks off with Matthias ( Marin Grigore), the film’s nearly monosyllabic, Romanian (more or …
- Alexandra Del Rosario - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
Spending more than 45 years portraying the same character on daytime TV? For "Days of Our Lives" actor Deidre Hall, "it doesn't get better than that."
- Karu F. Daniels - New York Daily News (TNS)
-
NEW YORK — “GMA3: What You Need to Know” has finally found its permanent replacements for T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach.
- Peter Sblendorio - New York Daily News (TNS)
-
Paul Walker’s daughter is taking on a new role within the “Fast & Furious” franchise.
- Michael Phillips - Chicago Tribune (TNS)
-
CHICAGO — Who else am I going to interview for Mother’s Day? My barber?