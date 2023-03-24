The Other Coast

Seven law enforcement officers have sued rap artist Afroman. They are accusing him of improperly using footage from a police raid on his Ohio home last year in his music videos. Four deputies, two sergeants and a detective with the Adams County Sheriff’s Office brought the suit earlier this month. Other law enforcement officers who were involved in the raid are not named as plaintiffs. The plaintiffs say the rapper used footage of their faces from the August 2022 raid in music videos and social media posts without their consent. They say that has caused them “emotional distress, embarrassment, ridicule, loss of reputation and humiliation."