The Other Coast

- AP
-
Len Goodman, an urbane long-serving judge on “Dancing with the Stars” and “Strictly Come Dancing,” has died aged 78. Agent Jackie Gill said Goodman “passed away peacefully,” without giving a cause. A former dancer, Goodman was a judge on “Strictly Come Dancing” for 12 years from its launch on the BBC in 2004. The ballroom dancing competition, which pairs celebrities with professional dance partners, has become one of the network’s most popular shows. Goodman was head judge on the U.S. version of the show, “Dancing With the Stars,” for 15 years until his retirement in November. Goodman was also a recipient of the Carl Alan Award in recognition of outstanding contributions to dance.
- By DANICA KIRKA - Associated Press
-
King Charles III is a man in a hurry. After waiting 74 years to become king, Charles has used his first six months on the throne to meet faith leaders across the country, reshuffle royal residences, stage his first overseas state visit and hold a sleepover at Windsor Castle that included the coach of the England soccer team. Then there was the big news: He opened the royal archives to researchers investigating the crown’s links to slavery. With the coronation just weeks away, the public is seeing a new kind of sovereign as he tries to slim down the monarchy and show that it is still relevant in a modern, multi-cultural nation.
- By ANDREW DALTON and LARRY NEUMEISTER - Associated Press
-
Jury selection and opening statements are set to begin in a trial that mashes up Ed Sheeran’s “Thinking Out Loud” with Marvin Gaye’s “Let’s Get It On.” The heirs of Gaye's co-writer of the 1973 soul classic, Ed Townsend, are suing Sheeran in a trial that opens in Manhattan federal court Monday. They say Sheeran's 2014 hit is so similar to “Let's Get It On” that it violates copyright. Sheeran is among the witnesses expected to testify. His lawyers say the similarities are simply the basic chord progressions and song structures behind much of pop music.
- Meg James - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
In the latest sex scandal to shake Hollywood’s executive ranks, NBCUniversal Chief Executive Jeff Shell is stepping down after three years in the top job due to “an inappropriate relationship,” parent company Comcast Corp. announced Sunday.
- AP
-
Lizzo filled her stage with drag queens in a concert Friday night in Knoxville, Tennessee, in a glittery protest against the state’s legislation against public drag performances. The Grammy-winning “Juice” singer posted Instagram videos Saturday of her show at Thompson-Boling Arena, including comments about the law. Republican Gov. Bill Lee signed a bill in February to prevent what’s described in the legislation as “adult cabaret” in public or in front of children. The Tennessee law is part of a wider Republican effort to restrict drag shows and other LGBTQ+ gatherings. A federal judge temporarily blocked the law in late March.
- KABC-TV
-
An area of the Disneyland resort in California has reportedly caught fire. KABC-TV reports the fire broke out Saturday night during the “Fantasmic” show in the Tom Sawyer Island section of the resort in Anaheim. KABC reports the Anaheim Fire Department there have not been any injuries reported. The extent of the fire damage was not immediately known. KABC reports Tom Sawyer Island has been part of Disneyland since 1956, allowing fans to enter the world of one of the main characters of Mark Twain’s book.
- Evan Rosen - New York Daily News (TNS)
-
A new weekly prime-time show is coming to CNN, hosted by Gayle King and Charles Barkley.
- AP
-
Reports say a Bud Light marketing executive is taking a leave of absence after overseeing a partnership between the company and a transgender influencer, drawing cries for boycotts. Beer Business Daily and Ad Age report that Alissa Heinerscheid will be replaced by Todd Allen, most recently global vice president of Budweiser. Critics have been angry at Bud Light since an April 1 video posted by widely followed influencer Dylan Mulvaney showed her cracking open a can. The brand works with influencers to reach various customers, but critics said they would stop drinking Bud Light.
- AP
-
TV personalities Gayle King and Charles Barkley will headline a new prime-time weekly CNN show. The network made the announcement Saturday. A statement from CNN chairman and CEO Chris Licht says the show titled "King Charles" will exemplify an exciting new way to deliver "culturally relevant programming and unique perspectives to our audience, from two incredibly dynamic personalities." The show will debut in the fall. Licht said King will continue to anchor "CBS Mornings." Former NBA star Barkley will continue his current role at Warner Bros. Discovery Sports. The announcement comes as CNN tries to engineer a turnaround amid falling ratings.
- By ROD McGUIRK - Associated Press
-
Tony Award-winning comedian Barry Humphries, internationally renowned for his garish stage persona Dame Edna Everage, a condescending snob whose evolving character has delighted audiences over seven decades, has died. He was 89. His death was confirmed Saturday by the Sydney hospital where he spent several days with complications following hip surgery. Humphries had lived in London for decades and returned to native Australia in December for Christmas. The character of Dame Edna began as a dowdy Mrs. Norm Everage, who first took to the stage in Humphries’ hometown of Melbourne in the mid-1950s. She reflected a postwar suburban inertia and cultural blandness that Humphries found stifling. Edna is one of Humphries’ several enduring characters.
