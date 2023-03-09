The Other Coast

- AP
Top 20 Globral Concert Tours from Pollstar: Week of 3/13/2023
- By ANDREW DALTON - AP Entertainment Writer
An Associated Press reporter has spent the past several years watching an opera box that give him a unique perspective on the audience at the Oscars. He got to see the jaws of famous folks like Meryl Streep and Matt Damon drop when the wrong best picture was announced in 2017. He got to feel the tension in the Dolby Theatre after Will Smith slapped Chris Rock last year. And he may have been the first to notice that Spike Lee stormed out when “Green Book” won best picture over his “BlacKkKlansman” in 2019.
- By ALICIA RANCILIO - Associated Press
Will Joel and Ellie finally reach the doctors in “The Last of Us”? Will Michelle Yeoh take home the Oscar for best actress? Both questions will be answered this Sunday, but viewers will have to make a choice about which answer they want in real time. The season finale of the HBO hit is up against the live telecast of the Oscars on ABC. Robert Thompson is a professor at Syracuse University specializing in media and director for the Bleier Center for Television and Popular Culture. He says the Oscars have more to lose in the matchup. But it all comes down to the zeitgeist.
Mary McNamara: Meet Shane Salerno, the 'Avatar' scribe who happens to be Hollywood's go-to book agent
- Mary McNamara - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
LOS ANGELES — When the film series you worked on for years has broken all manner of box office records with its first installment, which is nominated for the best picture Oscar, you would be forgiven for wanting to talk about nothing else. Especially in the weeks running up to the Oscars.
Christopher Borrelli: This column is iconic. Somewhere back there, ‘iconic’ became the most meaningless word in the world
- Christopher Borrelli - Chicago Tribune (TNS)
CHICAGO — Oscar weekend seems as good a time as any to break the news:
- Nina Metz - Chicago Tribune (TNS)
Chicago native and comedian Brittani Nichols is a writer on ABC’s “Abbott Elementary.” Quinta Brunson, the show’s creator and star, spent time in Chicago earlier in her career taking classes at Second City, but ironically, that Chicago connection is not how they met.
- Mark Olsen - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
The South by Southwest Film and TV Festival launches this week with a renewed sense of purpose. There is the new name, of course, adding "and TV," along with new leadership. Equally important, the movie "Everything Everywhere All at Once," poised to win big at the Academy Awards on Sunday, h…
- Jim Harrington - Bay Area News Group (TNS)
Lauren Daigle fans has released the first single from her upcoming studio album.
- Yvonne Villarreal - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
LOS ANGELES — Sera Gamble understands your Joe Goldberg conundrum. As the hopeless romantic and serial killer at the center of Netflix's popular series "You," Joe, played by Penn Badgley, is a thorny protagonist to follow: You love him! You're weirded out by him! He's toxic! Wait, you're roo…
The following are Friday’s television listings for the local PBS stations:
- Christi Carras - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
"Saturday Night Live" crew members have threatened to go on strike if they can't reach a contract agreement with their employer, NBC, by the end of this month.
- Alexandra Del Rosario - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
LOS ANGELES — This year's awards season has come to an abrupt end for Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.
- Nardine Saad - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
"The Tonight Show" host Jimmy Fallon made a surprise appearance on NBC's "The Voice" this week to send off outgoing coach Blake Shelton with a little bit of musical high jinks.
- Christi Carras - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Over the weekend, Drew Barrymore said in an interview with the Los Angeles Times that her therapist once dropped her because of her excessive alcohol consumption.
- By RONALD BLUM - AP Baseball Writer
Flashy footwear is a feature of this year's World Baseball Classic. Stadium Custom Cleats has provided about 42 specially designed shoes for three dozen players. The company oius owed by Alex Katz, a pitcher for Israel at the 2021 Tokyo Olympics and at this year’s WBC. Puerto Rico closer Edwin Díaz has trumpets in a reference to his intro music. Israel outfielder Joc Pederson has bright silver cleats with blue Stars of David. Katz came up with the idea in 2016 when was chastised by a minor league coordinator.
- Joseph Wilkinson - New York Daily News (TNS)
NEW YORK — The Cure will play their first North American tour since 2016 this summer, highlighted by three shows at Madison Square Garden in mid-June.
- By The Associated Press
The best actress category at the 95th Oscars is full of great awards season drama, from the surprise nomination of Andrea Riseborough to the potential history to be made if Michelle Yeoh wins on March 12, which is all but assured if not for a Cate Blanchett upset. Five-time nominee Michelle Williams is also in the mix, as is Ana de Armas for her performance in the divisive “Blonde.” The Oscars will be held Sunday, March 12, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. The ceremony begins at 8 p.m. Eastern and be broadcast live on ABC.
- Peter Sblendorio - New York Daily News (TNS)
The 2023 Oscars are setting up for a dramatic finish.
- Chris Hewitt - Star Tribune (TNS)
Last month, "Saturday Night Live" fake news host Colin Jost said ads should trumpet, "Who's going to get slapped this year?" But one thing we can feel confident about is that Austin Butler, Michelle Yeoh and their peers will make it through the 95th Academy Awards without having to apply ice packs.
- Moira Macdonald - The Seattle Times (TNS)
Ke Huy Quan, his voice trembling with emotion, accepted his best supporting actor award from the Screen Actors Guild on Feb. 26 with a moving speech. "When I stepped away from acting, it was because there were so few opportunities," he said. "And now, tonight, here we are, celebrating James …
- Jonah Valdez - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Cara Delevingne is four months sober after seeking treatment for substance use disorder.
- Emily St. Martin - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
RuPaul, the queen of drag, is urging Americans to vote "these stunt queens out of office" in response to the recent wave of legislation banning drag shows.
- Emily St. Martin - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Mo'Nique's Netflix special is set to premiere less than a year after her discrimination suit against the streaming giant was settled out of court.