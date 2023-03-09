The Other Coast

The view from above the Oscars: The slap, the snafu, Spike

  • By ANDREW DALTON - AP Entertainment Writer

An Associated Press reporter has spent the past several years watching an opera box that give him a unique perspective on the audience at the Oscars. He got to see the jaws of famous folks like Meryl Streep and Matt Damon drop when the wrong best picture was announced in 2017. He got to feel the tension in the Dolby Theatre after Will Smith slapped Chris Rock last year. And he may have been the first to notice that Spike Lee stormed out when “Green Book” won best picture over his “BlacKkKlansman” in 2019.

Oscars vs. 'The Last of Us': What are you watching Sunday?
Oscars vs. 'The Last of Us': What are you watching Sunday?

  • By ALICIA RANCILIO - Associated Press

Will Joel and Ellie finally reach the doctors in “The Last of Us”? Will Michelle Yeoh take home the Oscar for best actress? Both questions will be answered this Sunday, but viewers will have to make a choice about which answer they want in real time. The season finale of the HBO hit is up against the live telecast of the Oscars on ABC. Robert Thompson is a professor at Syracuse University specializing in media and director for the Bleier Center for Television and Popular Culture. He says the Oscars have more to lose in the matchup. But it all comes down to the zeitgeist.

'Choose your own adventure' at SXSW: Here are the 5 titles we're most excited about

  • Mark Olsen - Los Angeles Times (TNS)

The South by Southwest Film and TV Festival launches this week with a renewed sense of purpose. There is the new name, of course, adding "and TV," along with new leadership. Equally important, the movie "Everything Everywhere All at Once," poised to win big at the Academy Awards on Sunday, h…

AP

World Baseball Classic players get artsy with custom cleats

  • By RONALD BLUM - AP Baseball Writer

Flashy footwear is a feature of this year's World Baseball Classic. Stadium Custom Cleats has provided about 42 specially designed shoes for three dozen players. The company oius owed by Alex Katz, a pitcher for Israel at the 2021 Tokyo Olympics and at this year’s WBC. Puerto Rico closer Edwin Díaz has trumpets in a reference to his intro music. Israel outfielder Joc Pederson has bright silver cleats with blue Stars of David. Katz came up with the idea in 2016 when was chastised by a minor league coordinator.

2023 Oscars: What to know about best actress nominees
2023 Oscars: What to know about best actress nominees

  • By The Associated Press

The best actress category at the 95th Oscars is full of great awards season drama, from the surprise nomination of Andrea Riseborough to the potential history to be made if Michelle Yeoh wins on March 12, which is all but assured if not for a Cate Blanchett upset. Five-time nominee Michelle Williams is also in the mix, as is Ana de Armas for her performance in the divisive “Blonde.” The Oscars will be held Sunday, March 12, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. The ceremony begins at 8 p.m. Eastern and be broadcast live on ABC.

Here's what to look for at the 95th Oscars (hint: no slaps)

  • Chris Hewitt - Star Tribune (TNS)

Last month, "Saturday Night Live" fake news host Colin Jost said ads should trumpet, "Who's going to get slapped this year?" But one thing we can feel confident about is that Austin Butler, Michelle Yeoh and their peers will make it through the 95th Academy Awards without having to apply ice packs.