The Other Coast

Will Joel and Ellie finally reach the doctors in “The Last of Us”? Will Michelle Yeoh take home the Oscar for best actress? Both questions will be answered this Sunday, but viewers will have to make a choice about which answer they want in real time. The season finale of the HBO hit is up against the live telecast of the Oscars on ABC. Robert Thompson is a professor at Syracuse University specializing in media and director for the Bleier Center for Television and Popular Culture. He says the Oscars have more to lose in the matchup. But it all comes down to the zeitgeist.