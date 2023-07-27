The Other Coast

Japanese pop star Shijiro Atae says he's gay in an announcement that's been warmly received by fans
  • By MARI YAMAGUCHI - Associated Press

Japanese pop star Shijiro Atae said he is gay in an emotional announcement at a fan event that was warmly welcomed in a country where the government does not recognize LGBTQ equality. He choked up when he spoke in Tokyo on Wednesday, but the fans cheered, saying “hang in there!” and applauding. Atae performed for 15 years in the hugely popular group AAA and now is pursuing a solo career. Atae’s revelation comes at a time of increased support for the rights of LGBTQ+ people in Japan, though many government lawmakers oppose equal rights. Activists are advocating an anti-discrimination law, but parliament passed a weaker alternative that promotes awareness of sexual minorities without providing legal protections.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom offers to help negotiate Hollywood strike

  • By ADAM BEAM - Associated Press

California Gov. Gavin Newsom has offered to help negotiate an end to the strikes that have hobbled Hollywood. Writers have been on strike since May. Actors joined them earlier this month. Newsom's office confirmed Wednesday that Newsom has been in touch with people on all sides of the strikes. So far, actors, writers and studio executives have shown no formal interest in bringing Newsom to the table. The movie and television industry is a big part of California's economy. The previous writers strike that began in 2007 cost the state's economy an estimated $2 billion.

Five top dance companies give NY fans a treat at free outdoor festival founded during pandemic

  • By JOCELYN NOVECK - AP National Writer

Occasionally, the best things in life really are free — especially if you’re a dance fan in New York, where some of the world’s best dancers are performing at a free festival under the stars. The five-day BAAND Together festival was born during the heart of the pandemic, when directors of the five top dance companies in the city started talking about how to navigate the shutdown. The companies count among the world’s very best: Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater, American Ballet Theatre, Ballet Hispanico, Dance Theatre of Harlem, and New York City Ballet. Together they represent a reminder of the breadth of dance in New York, even as arts institutions are facing huge economic challenges.

Film review: 'The Beanie Bubble,' with Zach Galifianakis, plunges into a plush toy '90s craze
  • By JAKE COYLE - AP Film Writer

Who knew so many movie ideas could be found while rummaging through your attic? This year we’ve had movies on Tetris (“Tetris”), Nike (“Air”), Blackberry (“Blackberry”) and Cheetos (“Flamin’ Hot”). The latest is “The Beanie Bubble,” a comic drama about the stuffed toys that became a 1990s craze. We once debated the ethics of product placement in movies — now the product IS the movie, writes Associated Press Film Writer Jake Coyle in his review. “The Beanie Bubble” features a number of likeable performers — Zach Galifianakis, Elizabeth Banks, Sarah Snook, Geraldine Viswanathan — but struggles to make a non-linear screenplay work or quite the find the right tone in a tale of corporate exploitation of talented women.

'Super' Paul Mullin is injured and 'Welcome to Wrexham' will have another drama to explore
  • By BERNIE WILSON - AP Sports Writer

“Super” Paul Mullin is hurt. It’s the latest drama with Wrexham AFC, the Welsh soccer club made famous by its celebrity owners, actors Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney. Wrexham had been enjoying a mini tour of the United States until its star striker suffered a punctured lung and was hospitalized after a collision with Manchester United goalkeeper Nathan Bishop. The team that’s been introduced to the world via the docuseries “Welcome to Wrexham” won 3-1 against Man U’s under-21 team in front of a record crowd of 34,248 at San Diego State’s Snapdragon Stadium.

DeSantis appointees reach deal with Disney World's firefighters, capping years of negotiations

  • By MIKE SCHNEIDER - Associated Press

The board of Walt Disney World’s governing district now filled with Gov. Ron DeSantis appointees has approved a  contract for its firefighters, ending years of contentious negotiations. The Central Florida Tourism Oversight District voted unanimously Wednesday to approve a three-year contract covering 200 firefighters and paramedics in the Reedy Creek Professional Firefighters’ Association. The old contract expired more than four years ago. Last year, the firefighters declared they were at an impasse when the district’s board was still controlled by Disney supporters. The firefighters have warned for years of understaffing issues, saying those pose a public safety risk as the theme park resort continues to grow.

Sinéad O’Connor, gifted and provocative Irish singer, dies at 56
  • By SYLVIA HUI - Associated Press

Singer-songwriter Sinéad O’Connor has died at 56. The gifted and troubled Irish performer was known for her shaved head and for her fierce and expressive voice. O’Connor, who began her musical career singing on the streets of Dublin, was a star from her 1987 debut album “The Lion and the Cobra.” She became an international sensation in 1990 with her cover of Prince’s ballad “Nothing Compares 2 U,” an emotional performance that topped charts from Europe to Australia and brought O’Connor multiple Grammy Award nominations. In 1991, O’Connor was named Artist of the Year by Rolling Stone.

Augmented reality-infused production of Wagner's `Parsifal' opens Bayreuth Festival
  • By RONALD BLUM - Associated Press

Director Jay Scheib’s augmented reality-infused production of Wagner's “Parsifal” premiered in the the theater the composer conceived of in the late 1880s. Scheib, an MIT professor, created a stage where real and virtual mixed, seen through AR goggles by 330 of the 1,925 people in the audience. At the end of a six-hour performance filled with fantastical images, an audience that included former German Chancellor Angela Merkel applauded for 15 minutes, though a small segment booed the production team. There are six additional performances through Aug. 27.

Movie Review: Baby’s first horror? Disney’s ‘Haunted Mansion’ conjures up a story about grief
  • By LINDSEY BAHR - AP Film Writer

LaKeith Stanfield plays a grief-stricken astrophysicist who tries to help a single mother played by Rosario Dawson out with her haunted house in “Haunted Mansion,” based on the Disney ride. The starry cast includes Owen Wilson, Tiffany Haddish, Danny DeVito, Jamie Lee Curtis and Jared Leto. AP Film Writer Lindsey Bahr writes in her review that “this version, directed by Justin Simien and written by Katie Dippold is worlds better than the Eddie Murphy disaster, but it’s not really fun, spooky or engaging enough to make much of an impression beyond the moment.” Rated PG-13, “Haunted Mansion” is in theaters Friday.