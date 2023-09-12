The Other Coast

- By MARK KENNEDY - AP Entertainment Writer
If ever there was an inspirational story about reaching for the stars, it’s “A Million Miles,” about the real-life journey of how a boy who grew up as a migrant farmworker became a NASA astronaut. It starts in the corn fields of Michoacan, Mexico, as José Hernández looks up into the sky in wonder, and it ends two hours later with him 200 miles above the Earth in the International Space Station. Biopics with outsized heroes can lay it on thick, but “A Million Miles” manages to keep its hero’s feet firmly on earth, largely thanks to stars Michael Peña and Rosa Salazar.
- By DAVID A. LIEB - Associated Press
A coalition of professional sports teams in Missouri is backing a new proposal to put the legalization of sports betting on the 2024 ballot. The group is spearheaded by the St. Louis Cardinals also includes the Kansas City Chiefs and all four of the state's other major sports teams. Their plan would allow sports betting at sites run through their sports teams and casinos. Sports betting has expanded rapidly since the U.S. Supreme Court cleared the way for it five years ago. It's now operational in 35 states, with a couple more scheduled to launch in the coming months. But legislation to allow it has stalled in the Missouri Senate.
- Katie Walsh - Tribune News Service (TNS)
'A HAUNTING IN VENICE'
- AP
Incoming music director Gustavo Dudamel will conduct the New York Philharmonic at its spring gala on April 24, the orchestra said as it announced a $40 million gift from co-chairman Oscar L. Tang and wife Agnes Hsu-Tang that will endow his position. Dudamel was hired in February to become the Philharmonic’s music director for the 2026-27 season. He conducted the orchestra last May in three performances of Mahler’s Ninth Symphony but was not scheduled to lead it in the 2023-24 season, which opens Sept. 27. The program of Dudamel’s concert was not announced.
- Brian Merchant - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
"Elon Musk" by Walter Isaacson; Simon & Schuster (688 pages, $35)
- Katie Walsh - Tribune News Service (TNS)
There are several new and notable films available to stream this weekend to keep an eye on, with a little something for everyone.
- Carlos De Loera - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Tim Burton is definitely not a fan of the use of artificial intelligence.
- Karen Garcia - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Spectrum customers can rejoice. Walt Disney Co. and Charter Communications have called a truce after a tumultuous dispute over fees: Disney gets more money, and customers can get back to their regularly scheduled programming, sort of.
- Katie Walsh - Tribune News Service (TNS)
An aspiring luchador known as El Topo leaves the ring, defeated, having been flattened by a hefty competitor named Gigantico. The camera slowly tracks his exit as the announcer introduces a new wrestler entering the ring: his barrel chest bursting out of a flamenco-inspired costume, sporting…
- Mark Meszoros - The News-Herald, Willoughby, Ohio (TNS)
Kenneth Branagh didn't give us much time to miss Hercule Poirot.
- By The Associated Press
Apple-Podcasts-Top-Podcasts Week ending 9/10/2023
- Christi Carras and Amy Kaufman - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Members of the Writers Guild of America picketed a taping of “The Drew Barrymore Show” on Monday after it resumed production during the dual Hollywood strikes.
- By The Associated Press
Apple TV app - Top Movies Week ending 9/10/2023
- By The Associated Press
US-Apple-Books-Top-10 Week ending 9/10/2023
- Mark Olsen - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
TORONTO — A new 4K Imax restoration of Jonathan Demme's "Stop Making Sense," the classic concert film of Talking Heads playing a series of shows at Los Angeles' Pantages Theater in December 1983, had its world premiere on Monday night at the Toronto International Film Festival, with the band…
- AP
A painting by Dutch master Vincent van Gogh has been recovered more than three years after it was stolen from a museum that was shut to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. The Groninger Museum says “The Parsonage Garden at Nuenen in Spring” is temporarily being kept in Amsterdam. The work, painted in 1884, was snatched in an overnight raid in March 2020. The museum said Tuesday that it's “extremely happy and relieved that the work is back.” It declined to provide details about the investigation. It said the painting “has suffered” but appears to be in good condition. An insurance company had paid out on the loss but the museum intends to buy it back.
- Jonah Valdez - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Andy Taylor didn't think he'd still be alive this month, let alone making and releasing new music.
- Tribune News Service (TNS)
Disney's return to under the sea tops the DVD releases for the week of Sept. 19.
- By FRANK BAJAK - AP Technology Writer
“There is no fixing Big Tech,” Cory Doctorow, a novelist and public-interest technologist who gained online fame with the blog “Boing Boing,” writes in his new book “The Internet Con: How To Seize The Means of Computation,” a manifesto for people who want to destroy it. "A simple, well-crafted vision of a more civil, civic-minded online life – peppered with sad tales of the human cost of Big Tech greed – make for an illuminating read, writes Associated Press technology writer Frank Bajak. Not least because Doctorow, a novelist and longtime former public-interest technologist, lays out a plan of action.
- AP
Author Sandra Cisneros is this year’s winner of the Ambassador Richard C. Holbrooke Distinguished Achievement Award, honoring writers who help foster “understanding between and among people.“ Cisneros is best known for her million-selling novel “The House on Mango Street” and has often drawn upon her Mexican heritage and her childhood community in her own work. She has also supported other writers through her nonprofits the Macondo Foundation and the Alfredo Cisneros del Moral Foundation. The Holbrooke award is named for the late U.S. diplomat and is presented by the Dayton Literary Peace Prize Foundation. In 1995, Holbrooke helped broker the Dayton Peace Accords that ended the Bosnian War.
- Rodney Ho - The Atlanta Journal-Constitution (TNS)
ATLANTA — The website Buckhead.com said Elton John is leaving his Buckhead condo after 32 years.
- John Katsilometes - Las Vegas Review-Journal (TNS)
LAS VEGAS — Lady Gaga has been riding the “Jazz + Piano” express at Dolby Live since the pandemic reopening. Her “Enigma” pop show hasn’t performed since Dec. 30, 2019. There has been talk of the show coming back, in some form, maybe as a theater version of her 2022 “Chromatica Ball” tour.
- Michael Ordoña - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
"Walking Dead" fans hungry for more of the same from France-set spinoff "The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon" will be served a very different dish, at least cinematically. Vive la différence!
- Tribune News Service (TNS)
Following is a partial schedule of coming movies on DVD. Release dates are subject to change:
- Michael Ordoña - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
One of the best things about "Andor" is that it doesn't feel like "a galaxy far, far away." Even more than its cinematic springboard, "Rogue One: A Star Wars Story," the Disney+ show's concerns feel ground-level, more relatable than most of the dynastic, Force-fueled, "Star Wars" saga. Inste…
- Moira Macdonald - The Seattle Times (TNS)
SEATTLE — The upcoming fall movie season is somewhat touch-and-go this year, with the ongoing strikes by Hollywood writer and actor unions affecting the schedule. Because striking actors can’t do interviews or appear on red carpets to support their films, some movies have been rescheduled fo…
- Jen Yamato - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
TORONTO — As filmmakers Caroline Suh and Cara Mones began interrogating the sexual misconduct scandal that halted — at least, briefly — the career of comedian Louis C.K. at the height of the #MeToo movement in 2017, they came to a realization: Debates around C.K.'s behavior, subsequent cance…
