The Other Coast

Movie Review: 'A Million Miles Away' charms and inspires with the tale of an unlikely astronaut
  • By MARK KENNEDY - AP Entertainment Writer

If ever there was an inspirational story about reaching for the stars, it’s “A Million Miles,” about the real-life journey of how a boy who grew up as a migrant farmworker became a NASA astronaut. It starts in the corn fields of Michoacan, Mexico, as José Hernández looks up into the sky in wonder, and it ends two hours later with him 200 miles above the Earth in the International Space Station. Biopics with outsized heroes can lay it on thick, but “A Million Miles” manages to keep its hero’s feet firmly on earth, largely thanks to stars Michael Peña and Rosa Salazar.

Missouri's pro sports teams push to get legal sports gambling on 2024 ballot

  • By DAVID A. LIEB - Associated Press

A coalition of professional sports teams in Missouri is backing a new proposal to put the legalization of sports betting on the 2024 ballot. The group is spearheaded by the St. Louis Cardinals also includes the Kansas City Chiefs and all four of the state's other major sports teams. Their plan would allow sports betting at sites run through their sports teams and casinos. Sports betting has expanded rapidly since the U.S. Supreme Court cleared the way for it five years ago. It's now operational in 35 states, with a couple more scheduled to launch in the coming months. But legislation to allow it has stalled in the Missouri Senate.

NY Philharmonic gets $40 million gift that endows Gustavo Dudamel's job as music director
  • AP

Incoming music director Gustavo Dudamel will conduct the New York Philharmonic at its spring gala on April 24, the orchestra said as it announced a $40 million gift from co-chairman Oscar L. Tang and wife Agnes Hsu-Tang that will endow his position. Dudamel was hired in February to become the Philharmonic’s music director for the 2026-27 season. He conducted the orchestra last May in three performances of Mahler’s Ninth Symphony but was not scheduled to lead it in the 2023-24 season, which opens Sept. 27. The program of Dudamel’s concert was not announced.

Movie review: Wrestling biopic 'Cassandro' looks beyond the swagger and sequins

  • Katie Walsh - Tribune News Service (TNS)

An aspiring luchador known as El Topo leaves the ring, defeated, having been flattened by a hefty competitor named Gigantico. The camera slowly tracks his exit as the announcer introduces a new wrestler entering the ring: his barrel chest bursting out of a flamenco-inspired costume, sporting…

Over 3 years after it was stolen, a van Gogh painting is recovered but with some damage

  • AP

A painting by Dutch master Vincent van Gogh has been recovered more than three years after it was stolen from a museum that was shut to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. The Groninger Museum says “The Parsonage Garden at Nuenen in Spring” is temporarily being kept in Amsterdam. The work, painted in 1884, was snatched in an overnight raid in March 2020. The museum said Tuesday that it's “extremely happy and relieved that the work is back.” It declined to provide details about the investigation. It said the painting “has suffered” but appears to be in good condition. An insurance company had paid out on the loss but the museum intends to buy it back.

Book Review: Novelist and blogger Cory Doctorow pens a manual for destroying Big Tech
  • By FRANK BAJAK - AP Technology Writer

“There is no fixing Big Tech,” Cory Doctorow, a novelist and public-interest technologist who gained online fame with the blog “Boing Boing,” writes in his new book “The Internet Con: How To Seize The Means of Computation,” a manifesto for people who want to destroy it. "A simple, well-crafted vision of a more civil, civic-minded online life – peppered with sad tales of the human cost of Big Tech greed – make for an illuminating read, writes Associated Press technology writer Frank Bajak. Not least because Doctorow, a novelist and longtime former public-interest technologist, lays out a plan of action.

Author Sandra Cisneros receives Holbrooke award for work that helps promote peace and understanding
  • AP

Author Sandra Cisneros is this year’s winner of the Ambassador Richard C. Holbrooke Distinguished Achievement Award, honoring writers who help foster “understanding between and among people.“ Cisneros is best known for her million-selling novel “The House on Mango Street” and has often drawn upon her Mexican heritage and her childhood community in her own work. She has also supported other writers through her nonprofits the Macondo Foundation and the Alfredo Cisneros del Moral Foundation. The Holbrooke award is named for the late U.S. diplomat and is presented by the Dayton Literary Peace Prize Foundation. In 1995, Holbrooke helped broker the Dayton Peace Accords that ended the Bosnian War.

Lady Gaga says ‘Jazz + Piano’ should be her ‘forever’ show

  • John Katsilometes - Las Vegas Review-Journal (TNS)

LAS VEGAS — Lady Gaga has been riding the “Jazz + Piano” express at Dolby Live since the pandemic reopening. Her “Enigma” pop show hasn’t performed since Dec. 30, 2019. There has been talk of the show coming back, in some form, maybe as a theater version of her 2022 “Chromatica Ball” tour.

Emmy-nominated VFX help make sure 'Andor' does not feel like a galaxy far, far away

  • Michael Ordoña - Los Angeles Times (TNS)

One of the best things about "Andor" is that it doesn't feel like "a galaxy far, far away." Even more than its cinematic springboard, "Rogue One: A Star Wars Story," the Disney+ show's concerns feel ground-level, more relatable than most of the dynastic, Force-fueled, "Star Wars" saga. Inste…

Movies our critic is looking forward to this fall (hint: it’s a short list)

  • Moira Macdonald - The Seattle Times (TNS)

SEATTLE — The upcoming fall movie season is somewhat touch-and-go this year, with the ongoing strikes by Hollywood writer and actor unions affecting the schedule. Because striking actors can’t do interviews or appear on red carpets to support their films, some movies have been rescheduled fo…

At Toronto film festival, a new doc explores how the comedy world enabled Louis C.K.

  • Jen Yamato - Los Angeles Times (TNS)

TORONTO — As filmmakers Caroline Suh and Cara Mones began interrogating the sexual misconduct scandal that halted — at least, briefly — the career of comedian Louis C.K. at the height of the #MeToo movement in 2017, they came to a realization: Debates around C.K.'s behavior, subsequent cance…