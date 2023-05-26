The Other Coast

The following are television listings for the local PBS stations:
- AP
-
Tina Turner’s death is being mourned around the world. But in Australia, many people felt a special connection to the singer. Australia holds the world record for the most number of people to dance to her song “Nutbush City Limits,” and Turner became the face of rugby league for a generation of Australians after appearing on a series of popular television ads for the sport. Her appearances helped boost female viewership. The U.S.-born singer died Wednesday at age 83 at her home Küsnacht near Zurich. She became a Swiss citizen a decade ago. Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese told Sydney radio station WSFM that Turner provided a “soundtrack to our lives.”
- By The Associated Press
-
May 19-25, 2023
- Jonah Valdez - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
A Boston-based auction house is no longer taking bids for clothing and other items that once belonged to Tom Petty amid allegations from the late rocker’s family that the items were stolen.
- Muri Assunção - New York Daily News (TNS)
-
Samantha Weinstein, a Canadian-born actress who began working in television at the age of 6, has died of cancer, her family said. She was 28 years old.
- Emily St. Martin - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
LOS ANGELES — Nearly six months since the death of Stephen "Twitch" Boss, an autopsy report has provided new details about the beloved dancer's unexpected death.
- Alexandra Del Rosario - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
Khloé Kardashian has finally revealed her son's name, more than eight months after she and her ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson welcomed their baby boy last year.
- Peter Sblendorio - New York Daily News (TNS)
-
Tina Turner remained in good spirits even after she became sick, her close friend Cher said after her death.
- Maureen Feighan - The Detroit News (TNS)
-
KUESNACHT, Switzerland — In her adoptive country, Tina Turner was more than just a swivel-hipped rock, R&B and pop superstar. She unapologetically moved to Switzerland for its discretion and calm, carrying her very public persona into a very private country. She relished her life as a Sw…
- Neal Justin - Star Tribune (TNS)
-
'Platonic'
- Christi Carras - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
Wanda Sykes has declared her support for the transgender community and criticized Dave Chappelle's transphobic material in a recent interview reflecting on the state of the comedy industry.
- AP
-
Academy Award-winning actor Tom Hanks told graduates of Harvard University to be superheroes in their defense of truth and American ideals, and to resist those who twist the truth. Hanks told the students during the keynote address at Harvard's 372nd commencement ceremony on Thursday that they had options to either embrace liberty and freedom, or to remain indifferent. Hanks, who was awarded an honorary doctor of arts degree, poked fun at his own lack of academic credentials on a stage filled with some of the world’s brightest minds and most accomplished scientists, before fist bumping those who were graduating summa cum laude.
Elizabeth Wellington: I will remember Tina Turner for her courage, her talent, and her vulnerability, that’s what she would want
- Elizabeth Wellington - The Philadelphia Inquirer (TNS)
-
There is a scene in the 1993 film "What’s Love Got to Do With It" when Tina Turner — brilliantly played by Oscar-nominated Angela Bassett — runs across lanes of traffic to escape her husband’s abuse.
- Nardine Saad - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
Sam Smith offered their profuse apologies Wednesday for walking out on a Manchester, England, concert after noticing "something was really wrong" with their voice. And what turned out to be a vocal cord injury has since resulted in the cancellation of shows that had already been rescheduled …
- Karu F. Daniels - New York Daily News (TNS)
-
Autopsy results for Stephen “tWitch” Boss reveal the popular DJ and producer of “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” was not under the influence of drugs or alcohol at the time of his death.
- Muri Assunção - New York Daily News (TNS)
-
Joaquin Phoenix is set to star in a period gay romance, director Todd Haynes revealed at the Cannes International Film Festival earlier this week.
‘Barbie’ star Margot Robbie says she never owned the doll, understands why people hate the iconic toy
- Karu F. Daniels - New York Daily News (TNS)
-
Margot Robbie may be the star and executive producer of the forthcoming “Barbie” movie, but she admits she’s no expert on the subject matter. As a matter of fact, the Oscar-nominated actress says she never even owned one of the legendary Mattel toys.
- Brayden Garcia - Fort Worth Star-Telegram (TNS)
-
While “Yellowstone” fans await the final episodes of the series this fall, the first half of Season 5 is now streaming.
- Theresa Braine - New York Daily News (TNS)
-
Miley Cyrus put her recent remarks about touring into context after some fans took her words as an expression of ingratitude rather than exhaustion.
- https://www.latimes.com/entertainment-arts/music/story/2023-05-25/tina-turner-oprah-winfrey-tribute-obama-lizzo - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
In a series of tributes, Queen of Daytime TV Oprah Winfrey paid tribute to the Queen of Rock and Roll Tina Turner, praising the late musician’s contributions as an artist, survivor and dear friend.
- Publishers Weekly - Tribune News Service (TNS)
-
Here are the bestsellers for the week that ended Saturday, May 20, compiled from data from independent and chain bookstores, book wholesalers and independent distributors nationwide, powered by Circana BookScan © 2023 Circana.
- By The Associated Press
-
US-Books-PW-Top-10. Week ending 5/20/2023
- Tribune News Service (TNS)
-
- By RONALD BLUM - Associated Press
-
Gustavo Dudamel surprisingly announced his resignation as music director of the Paris Opéra, two seasons into a six-year contract scheduled to run through the 2026-27 season. A 42-year-old Venezuelan who lives in Madrid, Dudamel was hired in February by the New York Philharmonic as its music director starting with the 2026-27 season. He has been music director of the Los Angeles Philharmonic since 2009, a tenure that will end when Dudamel starts in New York. His early exit from Paris at the end of the current season in August could free the conductor for additional engagements in New York, where Jaap van Zweden leaves after the 2023-24 season. Dudamel says he plans to “spend more time” with family.