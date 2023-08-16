The Other Coast

Prosecutors have received a second expert analysis of the revolver fired in the fatal shooting of a cinematographer by Alec Baldwin on the set of a Western film in New Mexico, as they weigh whether to refile charges against the actor. Baldwin has said the gun fired accidentally after he followed instructions to point it toward cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, who was behind the camera. Baldwin says he pulled back the hammer — but not the trigger — and the gun fired. The new analysis from an Arizona-based expert in ballistics and forensic testing of the reconstructed firearms says the trigger had to have been pulled or depressed. The report was released publicly Tuesday.