Denver is hosting a conference this week that's being put on by a psychedelic advocacy group. The group is bringing together an unlikely cohort of speakers, including NFL quarterback Aaron Rodgers, former Texas Republican governor Rick Perry and rapper Jaden Smith. It comes months after Colorado’s voters decided to join Oregon in decriminalizing psychedelic mushrooms. Thousands are expected to attend. Proponents say psychedelics may offer benefits for things like post-traumatic stress disorder and alcoholism. Medical experts caution that the drugs need more research on efficacy and whether they pose serious risks. A historian of science who has researched the boom and bust of psychedelic movements says the conference is purely hype.