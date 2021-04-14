The following are Wednesday's television listings for the local PBS stations:
WPSU
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
The following are Wednesday's television listings for the local PBS stations:
WPSU
CHICAGO — Hanif Abdurraqib doesn’t exactly write about music.
Few actors are as delightful on stage and screen as Sutton Foster, who stars in the TV series “Younger” now in its seventh and final season.
The top 10 DVD rentals at Redbox kiosks for the week of April 5:
“Eleanor in the Village: Eleanor Roosevelt’s Search for Freedom and Identity in New York’s Greenwich Village,” by Jan Jarboe Russell; Scribner (240 pages, $28)
Q. I read your review of the TLOVII Sonic Electric Toothbrush on sale for $29.99 and went straight to Amazon to buy one. It shows, “Currently Unavailable.” Do you know if they will be available again? Can I buy it anywhere besides Amazon?
Need some fresh fiction (or semifictionalized memoir) for spring? Here are six good bets, newly out in paperback. Happy reading!
"The Twelve Lives of Alfred Hitchcock" by Edward White; W.W. Norton (384 pages, $28.95)
When TT the Artist started working on “Dark City Beneath the Beat” in 2011 — an hourlong musical documentary highlighting the Baltimore club music and dance culture featuring Baltimore artists — there were times she didn’t think the project was going to happen because she didn’t have enough money.
Producing the Oscars is a difficult and often thankless job even in a normal year — and as you may have noticed, with a global pandemic upending life in Hollywood and around the world, this year has not exactly been normal.
"Beeswing" by Richard Thompson, written with Scott Timberg; Algonquin Books (304 pages, $27.95)
"Tom Seaver: A Terrific Life" by Bill Madden; Simon and Schuster (291 pages, $28)
Rickie Lee Jones cuts right to the chase on the first page of the introduction to "Last Chance Texaco: Chronicles of an American Troubadour," her well-crafted and intensely candid new memoir.
For decades, awards shows provided a front-row seat to TV viewers' favorite performers.
LONDON (AP) — When Prince Philip’s funeral takes place on Saturday, it will be more than a focal point for national mourning. Many will also be watching for any signs of reconciliation between Prince Harry and the royal family, especially with his elder brother Prince William.
The following are Wednesday's television listings for the local PBS stations:
Serena Williams has signed a deal with Amazon Studios under which she will create scripted and non-scripted programming, including a docuseries that follows her exploits on and off the court, the tennis star said Tuesday.
Some of music’s top stars will come together in harmony for a special concert in support of COVID-19 vaccines.
NEW YORK (AP) — People have been stuck at home for a year due to COVID-19 restrictions, with movie theaters closed, concert venues closed, restaurants closed, sports attendance restricted — yet television viewing is down?
Gloria Henry, the effervescent mother on the television series “Dennis the Menace” who patiently rolled with her son’s well-meaning but mischievous antics, has died at her home in Los Angeles.
Nonfiction
LOS ANGELES — In entertainment industry terms, the latest collaboration by longtime friends Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg — the U.S. rollout of a cannabis and lifestyle brand called Houseplant — was a blockbuster.
NEW YORK (AP) — Some last thoughts from Rep. John Lewis will be published this summer.