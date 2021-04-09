The following are Friday's television listings for the local PBS stations:
WPSU
LOS ANGELES (AP) — “Schitt’s Creek” and “The Boys in the Band” were winners at the GLAAD Media Awards, which included soccer’s Ashlyn Harris and Ali Krieger calling for transgender students to be accepted as “part of the team” in sports.
LAS VEGAS (AP) — O.J. Simpson and a Las Vegas hotel-casino have settled a lawsuit alleging that unnamed employees defamed Simpson by telling a celebrity news site he had been banned from the property in November 2017 for being drunk and disruptive.
The latest reboot of “MacGyver” has been blown to smithereens.
AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — The donor of a statue of the chief justice who served when the U.S. Supreme Court legalized racial segregation in 1896 might be willing to take it back.
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Howard Weitzman, an attorney whose clients included Michael Jackson, Justin Bieber, and auto maker John DeLorean, has died. He was 81.
NEW YORK (AP) — Anne Beatts, a groundbreaking comedy writer who was on the original staff of “Saturday Night Live” and later created the cult sitcom “Square Pegs,” has died. She was 74.
UNCASVILLE, Conn. (AP) — The 100th Miss America will be crowned before a live audience at the Mohegan Sun casino in Connecticut following a year of virtual appearances and delayed competitions due to the pandemic, organizers announced Thursday.
After frantically trying to get an unedited, unfiltered photo of herself taken down online, Khloe Kardashian flexed her revenge body in a couple of videos Wednesday to prove that she really is fit — and not radically Photoshopped.
Parker Millsap, "Be Here Instead” (Okrahoma Records/Thirty Tigers)
At least two powerful figures will be voting Amanda Gorman for president as soon as the 23-year-old inauguration poet is eligible in 2036.
After a series of deluxe reissues of three of Prince's biggest albums of the 1980s, his estate is exciting hardcore fans with the long-awaited emergence of the previously unreleased "Welcome 2 America" album from 2010.
NEW YORK (AP) — Netflix further beefed up its film catalog on Thursday in a multi-year deal that will make it the new streaming home to Sony Pictures' top releases in the U.S.
HARDCOVER FICTION
Here are the bestsellers for the week that ended Saturday, April 3, compiled from data from independent and chain bookstores, book wholesalers and independent distributors nationwide, powered by NPD BookScan © 2021 NPD Group.
At a time when every other studio wants to be a Netflix competitor, Sony Pictures has decided to become one of its top suppliers.
"Beautiful Scars,” Merry Clayton (Motown)
Here are the bestsellers for the week that ended Saturday, April 3, compiled from data from independent and chain bookstores, book wholesalers and independent distributors nationwide, powered by NPD BookScan © 2020 NPD Group.
COLOMBO, Sri Lanka (AP) — Police in Sri Lanka on Thursday arrested the reigning Mrs. World for pulling the crown off the head of the winner of a Mrs. Sri Lanka beauty pageant and allegedly causing injuries. She was later released on bail.
What is it that inspires some movies about space travel to be so solemn and joyless?
Christina Ricci’s custody battle is over.
Longtime actor Walter Olkewicz, who had a recurring gig on “Twin Peaks” and appeared on popular series such as “ER” and “Seinfeld,” died Tuesday at age 72.