The following are Friday's television listings for the local PBS stations:
WPSU
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Variable clouds with scattered thunderstorms. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High 78F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%..
Mostly cloudy with showers and a few thunderstorms. Low 61F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
Updated: August 13, 2021 @ 2:08 am
The following are Friday's television listings for the local PBS stations:
WPSU
The following are Friday's television listings for the local PBS stations:
WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — New Zealand has long been associated with “The Lord of the Rings” but with the filming of a major new television series suddenly snatched away, the nation has become more like Mordor than the Shire for hundreds of workers.
NEW YORK — MSNBC star Rachel Maddow may leave the left-of-center news network when her contract ends in early 2022.
LOS ANGELES — Britney Spears’ dad has agreed to honor his daughter’s repeated requests and step down as conservator of her estate, capping a turbulent 13-year run at the helm of the pop star’s affairs.
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — People who want to enter New Orleans bars, restaurants, music halls — or any other inside venue — will soon have to show proof of vaccination against the coronavirus or a recent negative test, according to new rules announced Thursday by the mayor amid a surge in virus cases.
They say silence is golden. It's a silly phrase, really, but it takes on an urgent poignancy for three stunning minutes in “CODA,” Sian Heder’s refreshing, loving and altogether irresistible film about a deaf family with one hearing daughter.
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Britney Spears' father agreed Thursday to step down from the conservatorship that has controlled her life and money for 13 years, according to reports.
Jamie Spears will step down as conservator of daughter Britney Spears’ estate, a position he has held since 2008, and go along with an “orderly transition” to a new conservator, according to court documents obtained Thursday by TMZ.
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Britney Spears’ father to step down from conservatorship that has broad control over pop singer’s life, money: reports.
NEWPORT, R.I. (AP) — Ready to go out on the town before summer ends? In parts of the U.S., you might have to carry your COVID-19 vaccine card or a digital copy to get into restaurants, bars, nightclubs and outdoor music festivals.
Even if you don't know Aretha Franklin's story, you can guess every second of "Respect."
Actor Gina Carano was canceled earlier this year. Now, backed by conservative media company the Daily Wire, the former MMA star is planning a return to the screen, the Los Angeles Times has confirmed.
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Amid the ruckus over the new host of “Jeopardy!”, contestant Matt Amodio has methodically scooped up resounding victories and a place in the quiz show’s hall of fame.
LOS ANGELES — Concert giant AEG Presents, which runs marquee festivals like Coachella and Stagecoach along with local clubs like the Roxy and El Rey Theater, announced a mandatory vaccination policy for staff and fans at its future shows.
"CODA" is a good old-fashioned crowd pleaser, a rousing coming of age story about a child of deaf adults — that's where the title comes from — and her journey to find her own voice.
LOS ANGELES (AP) — A Los Angeles judge on Thursday again rejected one of 11 sexual assault counts in an indictment of Harvey Weinstein.
LOS ANGELES (AP) — In “Game of Thrones,” Kit Harington famously played the brooding Jon Snow through eight seasons, stalking icy landscapes and dark castles, trying to figure out how to save humanity.
Tony Bennett has canceled his fall and winter 2021 tour dates.
Netflix’s forthcoming adaptation of “Avatar: The Last Airbender” has found its Aang, Katara, Sokka and Zuko.
Quentin Tarantino’s mother isn’t going to play this game.