The following are Monday's television listings for the local PBS stations:
WPSU
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
The following are Monday's television listings for the local PBS stations:
WPSU
HONG KONG (AP) — A prominent Hong Kong singer and pro-democracy activist was arrested by the city’s anti-corruption watchdog Monday over accusations that he broke the law by singing at a political rally three years ago.
The following are Monday's television listings for the local PBS stations:
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Charles Connor, known for being Little Richard’s drummer who performed with other music greats including James Brown and Sam Cooke, has died. He was 86.
CHICAGO — The final day of Lollapalooza began with a change to the musical lineup. The rapper DaBaby would no longer headline the Bud Light Seltzer Stage at 9 p.m. Instead, according to posts by the festival on social media, Young Thug, previously slated for 4 p.m. on the T-Mobile stage, wou…
CHICAGO (AP) — Rapper DaBaby was cut Sunday from Lollapalooza's closing lineup following crude and homophobic remarks he made last week at a Miami-area music festival.
VICKSBURG, Miss. (AP) — A movie called “My Stolen Life" started filming last week in a city that has a wide view of the Mississippi River.
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — Universal Orlando Resort and SeaWorld are the latest theme park resorts in Florida to again ask visitors to wear masks indoors, with Universal also ordering its employees to wear face coverings to protect against COVID-19, which has been surging across the state.
COLFAX, La. (AP) — A Zydeco musician was shot in the back while performing at an event in central Louisiana, his wife said in a statement posted early Saturday on Facebook.
TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — Chinese-Canadian pop star Kris Wu has been detained by Beijing police on suspicion of rape, police announced Saturday, following an accusation the former member of the Korean boy band EXO lured young women into sexual relationships.
The following are today's and Sunday's television listings for the local PBS stations: