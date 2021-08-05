The following are Thursday's television listings for the local PBS stations:
WPSU
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
The following are Thursday's television listings for the local PBS stations:
WPSU
The following are Thursday's television listings for the local PBS stations:
NEW YORK (AP) — He said his actions had been misconstrued, his words misunderstood. He said it was cultural: He hugs, he kisses, he says “Ciao, bella.” He said it was generational: Sometimes he lapses into “honey” or “sweetheart” or tells bad jokes.
LOS ANGELES (AP) — New York real estate heir Robert Durst is expected to take the stand in his own defense in a Los Angeles County court Thursday in a rare move considered extremely risky for a defendant in a murder trial.
INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — New York real estate heir Robert Durst is expected to take the stand at his Los Angeles County murder trial on Thursday.
“Jeopardy!” executive producer Mike Richards is the favorite to take over as the show’s permanent host, according to a report.
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Rolling Stones drummer Charlie Watts will likely miss the band's upcoming U.S. tour to allow him to recover from an unspecified medical procedure.
MILAN (AP) — Italy has won a legal victory in its bid to reclaim an ancient marble statue it asserted was stolen after it turned up in the possession of a New York antiquities dealer.
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden has nominated Mark Brzezinski, an Obama-era diplomat with deep ties to Poland, to serve as his ambassador to Warsaw.
DaBaby’s last music festival appearance could possibly be his last ever after the scorned rapper unleashed a homophobic diatribe on the crowd at Miami’s Rolling Loud in late July.
Britney Spears’ Tuesday morning doesn’t exactly sound harmonious, as the pop star said she got locked in the bathroom.
ATLANTA — North Carolina rap star DaBaby, facing backlash over homophobic comments made at a recent concert, has been dropped as a major headliner for next month’s Music Midtown.
BALTIMORE — The Baltimore Symphony Orchestra on Tuesday fired Emily Skala, its controversial principal flutist.
LOS ANGELES — Casting director David Rubin was reelected president of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences by the organization's board of governors, the academy announced on Tuesday.
“ Annette ” is a film that’s likely best experienced rather than described.
NEW YORK (AP) — At 95, Mel Brooks is more than ready to flaunt his many achievements.
After drawing widespread admiration for her dynamic performance of Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion's "WAP" at Lollapalooza, American Sign Language interpreter Kelly Kurdi is giving credit where credit is due.
NEW YORK (AP) — Most Broadway stages may still be dark, but there's a place in Times Square where the costumes shine.
MADRID (AP) — Some of the summer hires on the Mediterranean party island of Ibiza are different this year: they include private detectives posing as tourists who tip off police about illegal parties during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Taylor Swift was enchanted to tweet Simone Biles this week after narrating a tribute to the gymnastics champion for the Tokyo Olympics.
BALTIMORE (AP) — The Baltimore Symphony Orchestra has fired its principal flutist, months after distancing itself from her controversial social media posts.
The stars of “American Idol” are back for another encore.
Rock band The Offspring have booted drummer Pete Parada from the group because he refused to get a COVID vaccine, according to Parada.