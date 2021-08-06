The following are Friday's television listings for the local PBS stations:
WPSU
The Oil City Main Street Program's "Music on the Square" concert series continues at 7 p.m. Thursday with the Route 8 Band.
LOS ANGELES – Britney Spears is running out of patience.
Atlanta hip-hop legend Da Brat is no stranger to reality TV. She clashed with Go-Go’s star Jane Wiedlin on the 2005 edition of the WB’s “The Surreal Life.” She lost 26 pounds on 2007′s VH1 show “Celebrity Fit Club” with Warren G, Tiffany and the late Dustin Diamond.
1. “American Marxism” by Mark R. Levin (Threshold Editions)
LOS ANGELES — Nearly six months after the Hollywood Foreign Press Association pledged “transformational change,” the vast majority of its 84 members voted for a slate of proposed bylaws intended to overhaul the organization, expand membership with a focus on diversity and restore its credibi…
Next year’s Grammy Awards will be produced under a new inclusion rider meant to “ensure” diversity both in front of the camera and backstage, the Recording Academy said Wednesday.
Singing sensation turned cosmetics queen Rihanna has officially joined the rarified rank of billionaire.
Even before he set the internet ablaze with his controversial BET Awards performance, Lil Nas X had reservations about the elaborate, Egyptian-themed set.
Kathy Griffin is staying positive after her recent lung cancer diagnosis and surgery.
Social media is so yesterday. More and more, musical artists looking to polish their image are turning to full-length documentaries.
The estate of late Detroit singer Aaliyah issued a statement Wednesday night, seemingly spurred by reports that her music may finally be headed to streaming services, denouncing those "who leech off of Aaliyah's life's work."
Attention 14-year-old boys: "The Suicide Squad" is the greatest movie you've ever seen.
“Our Town,” Thornton Wilder’s gorgeous, rhapsodic bummer of a 1938 play, posed the big question: “Do any human beings ever realize life while they live it — every, every minute?”
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Country stars Keith Urban, Toby Keith, Carly Pearce and Jamey Johnson will perform at the Academy of Country Music Honors, which will honor Loretta Lynn, Dan + Shay and Luke Combs among others.
SPRING, Texas (AP) — A Texas water park says a chemical exposure that sent dozens of people to hospitals was caused by “improper installation” of a water filtration system.
HONG KONG (AP) — Prosecutors in Hong Kong dropped corruption charges on Thursday against a prominent singer and pro-democracy activist, after initially accusing him of providing entertainment to sway voters in a legislative by-election.
LOS ANGELES — Remi Cruz is a social media star with more than 5 million followers, a podcast and YouTube channels where she dishes out cooking tips and lifestyle advice.