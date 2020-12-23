The following are Wednesday's television listings for the local PBS stations:
WPSU
In the tough times of 2020, I’ve found myself drawn to nonfiction that made me look at the familiar in a different way. I’ve collected my favorite 15 books of the year here (technically, two were published in 2019, but I didn’t get around to reading them until this year). The first 14 are in…
Ernest Cline’s 2011 debut novel, "Ready Player One," a kind of Willy Wonka-meets-"Tron" adventure story, validated the digital diversions of gamers and 1980s enthusiasts alike with its arcade in-jokes and allusions to John Hughes movies.
Every neighborhood tells a story.
"Murder in Old Bombay" by Nev March; Minotaur (400 pages, $26.99)
"All We Can Save: Truth, Courage, and Solutions for the Climate Crisis," edited by Ayana Elizabeth Johnson & Katharine K. Wilkinson; One World (448 pages, $29)
ATLANTA — The roller coaster of Caylee Hammack's year started with a delayed debut album and scuttled tour dates with Reba McEntire and Luke Bryan and ended with the release of said album and a collaboration with one of her musical heroes.
"Before the Coffee Gets Cold" by Toshikazu Kawaguchi, translated from the Japanese by Geoffrey Trousselot; Hanover Square Press (272 pages, $19.99)
"Why Fish Don't Exist" by Lulu Miller; Simon & Schuster (240 pages, $26)
Fred Gaudelli wasn't worried if NBC could successfully air “Sunday Night Football” games in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic. His bigger concern was if the NFL could make it through the season.
NEW YORK (AP) — A high-profile podcast on terrorism from The New York Times that had been a finalist for a Pulitzer Prize was withdrawn as a contest entry in the wake of the newspaper saying the claims of a man central to “Caliphate" could not be verified.
Tom Hanks rides a horse and blasts a six-shooter in his new film, “News of the World.” Some of you might be thinking this must be his first cowboy role. To those, we respond: Have you forgotten about Woody so soon?
Add Lil Wayne to the list of Grammy winners crying aloud about being snubbed by in 2020.
ATLANTA — The most famous reindeer of all has flown to Atlanta.
CHICAGO (AP) — A federal judge on Tuesday again delayed R. Kelly’s trial in Chicago on child pornography and other charges because of concerns about the coronavirus pandemic, postponing it to next year
NEW YORK (AP) — A good way to hear what we’ve missed this year is to listen to Sam Cooke’s landmark live album, “Live at the Harlem Square Club, 1963.” On a warm January night in downtown Miami, Cooke was well into his torrid set when, in the middle of “Bring it on Home to Me,” he asks the a…
NEW YORK (AP) — Jhené Aiko is rapping on the phone.
It’s summertime in Harlem in 1957 when we get to know the beautiful souls at the center of “ Sylvie’s Love.” Sylvie (Tessa Thompson) works at the register of her father’s record store but dreams of a job in television. Robert (Nnamdi Asomugha) is a struggling saxophonist who spots her, and a…
Nonfiction
It’s no small wonder Pedro Pascal was blown away by his time on the “Wonder Woman 1984″ set.