The following are Wednesday's television listings for the local PBS stations:
WPSU
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Cloudy with occasional rain in the afternoon. High 44F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%..
Rain...changing to snow showers late. Some mixed winter precipitation possible. Low 28F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precip 100%.
Updated: December 30, 2020 @ 2:25 am
The following are Wednesday's television listings for the local PBS stations:
WPSU
The following are Wednesday's television listings for the local PBS stations:
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Joe Louis Clark, the baseball bat and bullhorn-wielding principal whose unwavering commitment to his students and uncompromising disciplinary methods inspired the 1989 film “Lean on Me,” died at his Florida home on Tuesday after a long battle with an unspecified illn…
LOS ANGELES (AP) — William Link, who co-created the hit series “Columbo” and “Murder, She Wrote” and made 1970s and ’80s TV movies about social issues then largely shunned by television, has died. He was 87.
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — A 26-year-old rising local rapper accused in the kidnapping of a South Florida couple in October can go free until his trial if he pays a $250,000 bond, a federal magistrate ruled Monday.
LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have dropped their first podcast.
Prince Harry and Meghan are now podcast hosts. They teased listeners Tuesday with a sample of their upcoming Archewell podcast, and they're already getting a lot of flack for it.
Nonfiction
Apple Books US Bestseller List - 12/27/20 - Paid Books
Apple TV app - Movies US Charts
NEW YORK (AP) — Tis the season to be jolly: A record 39 holiday songs have dominated this week's Billboard Hot 100 chart, including nine holiday tunes in the Top 10.
Editors: Please note VID-CORONAVIRUS-WHATTOSTREAM:MCT is not moving this week. It will return next week.
During this season's penultimate episode of "His Dark Materials," Carlo Boreal met his demise.
A monster apocalypse tops the new DVD releases for the week of Jan. 5.
Once upon a time, way back in the early days of the pandemic (which is to say eight months ago), many makers of television scrambled to create shows to both reflect the experience of isolation and distract viewers who were experiencing it. Casts of classic shows and films reassembled via Zoo…
If 2020 were a movie, it would be one of two things: so terrible nobody could sit through it, or strangely, morbidly fascinating, even as we all muttered that clearly the screenwriters had quite the overactive imaginations.
Scotty, the chief engineer on the fictional U.S.S. Enterprise who was always scrambling to heed the cry, “Beam me up, Scotty!” has been transported himself.
Following is a partial schedule of coming movies on DVD. Release dates are subject to change:
A statue of Abraham Lincoln with a freed slave appearing to kneel at his feet — optics that drew objections amid a national reckoning with racial injustice — has been removed from its perch in downtown Boston.
NEW YORK (AP) — When the producers of the new animated children’s series “Stillwater” asked Mallika Chopra to be the show’s “mindfulness consultant,” the meditation expert, author and speaker said she was immediately on board.
PARIS (AP) — France’s Academy of Fine Arts says famed fashion designer Pierre Cardin has died at 98.